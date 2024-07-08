Bombshell Democrats memo unravels contingency plan, 'We need to act. Now'; includes Taylor and Oprah

After a defiant Joe Biden played hardball and claimed only the almighty can halt his presidential race a couple of well-connected Democrats have issued a bombshell memo. According to a report from Semafor the contingency plan details Democrats' plan to oust president Joe Biden and bring the party back in the presidential poll. Bombshell memo ousts Democrats' salvage plan after Joe Biden's catastrophic debate performance.(AFP)

The memo has been drafted by Rosa Brooks, a Georgetown University law professor who served in the Obama and Clinton administrations and was policy adviser to the Biden campaign in 2020, and Ted Dintersmith, a venture capitalist and education philanthropist who has donated to various Democratic campaigns. It has been circulated to Democrat donors and officials within the Biden campaign.

With an intend to turn the tables and convert the current state of chaos into an opportunity. “In the midst of malaise and crisis, we can forge an uplifting path,” Dintersmith told Semafor.

What does the Democrats' Memo say?

First and foremost it wants Biden to step down by mid-July and pave way for another strong contender to takeover the race. This will be followed by 'blitz primary' featuring celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Oprah, according to Semafor. Decision should be taken with the backing of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The memo stipulates that the six candidates with the highest delegate votes must commit to running exclusively positive campaigns.

The campaign will intensify with a 'blitz primary,' featuring weekly forums moderated by cultural icons such as Michelle Obama, Oprah, and Taylor Swift.

Delegates will use a ranked-choice voting system to select the nominee before the Democratic National Convention begins in Chicago on August 19.

The memo asserts that following this plan will lead to a surge in donations and elevate Biden as a 'modern-day George Washington,' admired for sacrificing personal ambition for the country's welfare.

The memo states, "We can either face a shameful, avoidable, democracy-ending defeat or seize this opportunity as Our Finest Hour. Action is required. Now."

However, it notes challenges, particularly Biden's refusal to step down.

Despite this, the report indicates that Brooks remains hopeful about the plan, citing broad support from those who received the memo.