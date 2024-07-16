Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary clouded by marital woes; 'they are trying…'

It's a bittersweet anniversary for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. While today marks two years since they rekindled their romance with a lavish Vegas wedding, rumours of marital woes have overshadowed the celebration. Jen and Ben tied the knot on July 16. However, unlike last year, when they celebrated with a family lunch, toasted to their first year together, and dedicated romantic song lyrics to each other, this year has been notably quiet. An insider mentioned that the couple is focusing on their loved ones while spending time apart. An old photograph of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez from when they were engaged. (Instagram)

Jen and Ben celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary

"Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they navigate these changes,” a source told ET. The Gigli co-stars, who recently put their $60 million love nest back on the market as they continue to live separately, have officially completed their second year of marriage.

Although the singer and actor have not been photographed together for over a month, their wedding rings indicate that they are still together. However, their distance has fueled split rumours. The insider further adds, "Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart."

Earlier reports indicated that Ben is super protective of his wife despite living in a Brentwood rental far away from her and close to his kids. Meanwhile, the couple has attempted to appear united, though Page Six suggests their marriage was pretty much done for a while. The pop star, however, reportedly received advice from her family to prioritise her life and children, leaving Ben behind.

Despite this, she was spotted in the Hamptons with her stepdaughter Violet, shopping and dining in restaurants just a day before their anniversary. Several sources indicated that their children are hoping for a reconciliation.

They have not officially separated

"Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet," another source told ET. "At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven't."

For now, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second wedding anniversary is shrouded in uncertainty. While fans desperately crave a reconciliation, any public gesture, even a social media post, would be a beacon of hope. Even with all the gossip going around, their wedding bands are still on tight, making everyone question – are they really committed, or just trying to look good? One thing's for sure: their fans and close friends are hoping for a comeback, and even the tiniest move from Bennifer could bring back the spark.