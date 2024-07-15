Jennifer Lopez and stepdaughter Violet Affleck walk arm-in-arm in Hamptons while Ben Affleck enjoys in LA

Jennifer Lopez and her stepdaughter Violet Affleck were spotted enjoying a close outing over the weekend. The duo were seen with arms wrapped around each other as they approached a restaurant in Southampton on July 14. The heartwarming display of family bonding comes amid reports of 'trouble in paradise' for the Gigli co-stars who are spending time apart from each other. While JLo has been spending time in NY, Ben Affleck is enjoying his motorcycle rise back in Los Angeles. Violet looks just like her mother Jennifer Garner. Also seen here are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez bonds with stepdaughter Violet

Despite rumours swirling about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage, the singer’s bond with her stepdaughter Violet seems unshakeable. The pair have been spotted enjoying outings together frequently, like their recent fun weekend in the Hamptons. Violet's friend, actress Cassidey Fralin, joined them. The Jenny From the Block crooner rocked a stylish black jumpsuit, topped off with a Birkin bag and sandals.

Violet went for a laid-back and fun vibe. She wore a T-shirt with a cool pair of trousers. that had a fun print of spaghetti, tomatoes, and other foodstuffs. A red cardigan threw in some colour, and white sneakers finished off her comfy and chic look. While Ben remains on the West Coast, JLo and Violet continue to strengthen their relationship.

Lopez and Violet, "really enjoy each other's company,” a source earlier told People. "They both seem so happy to be spending this time together and are just enjoying the moment.”

The day before, Lopez and Violet were hanging out at the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show, which was set up outside the Historic Mulford Farm Museum.

“Lopez seemed to be very happy shopping with Ben’s daughter. She had a big smile on her face,” another source told the magazine.

Ben Affleck enjoys ‘motorcycle ride’ in LA

While JLo and Violet were soaking up the sun in the Hamptons, Ben Affleck was seen riding his motorcycle solo in Los Angeles. Dressed in a black leather jacket and helmet, he looked focused on his ride. Meanwhile, the lovebirds, who have not made a public appearance for over a month, are in a 'rush to sell' their shared Beverly Hills mansion. The infamous love nest of Ben and Jen, once the talk of the town, has now hit the market as the couple continues to live apart. The Accountant 2 star is currently residing in his Brentwood rental property.