Jennifer Lopez enjoys mini ice cream in the Hamptons as she spends time away from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed some quality time away in the Hamptons amid the growing speculations about her impending divorce from Ben Affleck. Over the Fourth of July weekend, Lopez stopped by the ice cream shop A La Mode in East Hampton and won hearts with her sweet gesture. Jennifer Lopez spent some time away from Ben Affleck in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez enjoys ice cream in the Hamptons

During her getaway, the On the Floor hitmaker was spotted out and about with her 16-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The now-separated couple got married in 2004 and welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008.

A source told Page Six that the Let's Get Loud singer got a “mini cone with sprinkles and was very friendly to everyone,” adding that she left a $50 tip. Lopez was recently spotted on a series of outings, including a bike ride with her longtime vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, and shopping in Bridgehampton with her manager, Benny Medina.

Meanwhile, Affleck celebrated the Independence Day weekend with his own children, whom he shares with Jennifer Garner, in Los Angeles. Another source revealed to the outlet that Lopez is currently focusing on “health, happiness and joy.” The insider went on to say that “nothing can break her spirit” and “She wants to have a summer full of fun and laughter.”

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's growing marital woes

JLo and Affleck's marital woes continue to grow as they publically listed their lavish 12-bedroom estate for sale Thursday. The couple acquired the property for $60 million last year. However, they are selling it for $68 million. The property spanning 38,000-square foot is located in Beverly Hills and boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.