Jennifer Lopez is ‘out for blood’ from Ben Affleck as she seeks…

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly seeking financial revenge on her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ben Affleck, per RadarOnline. The divorce battle between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has turned ugly, with Lopez targeting his $150 million fortune. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

According to insiders, the ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ singer is aiming to take a significant portion of Affleck's $150 million fortune, despite her own net worth being considerably higher at $400 million.

The couple's rumoured split after just two years of marriage has led Lopez to reassess their financial dynamics.

Lopez is said to have borne the brunt of their extravagant lifestyle expenses. Affleck, however, “always grumbled about spending money,” an insider revealed, leading Lopez to cover most of their costs to avoid his complaints.

“One of the little-known secrets is Jennifer paid for much of their marital expenses and now she feels he owes her,” a source told RadarOnline.

“She’s adding up all those private jet bills she put on her plastic, the hotels and meals, clothes, coffee runs, gas. The high cost of living was done on her dime. She paid the lion’s share for that $60 million mansion they bought, too. Ben took so much money out of her, at least that’s what she’s saying.”

JLo is seeking financial ‘revenge’ from Ben Affleck

She is reportedly demanding a detailed account of their expenditures, seeking reimbursement for what she believes she “invested” in their life together. “She’s demanding a full inventory of what she spent versus what he spent and wants all the money back she ‘invested,’” another source shared.

“She isn’t the one who gave up on their marriage and she’s feeling seriously burned and is out for blood,” the source added.

“If he had stayed in the marriage like a good boy, she wouldn’t have minded. But he abandoned her and ultimately, Jennifer always gets payback and now she’s ready to play hardball.”

The rumours about JLo's intentions to claim half of Affleck’s fortune intensified following her solo Fourth of July holiday in the Hamptons, during which Affleck was noticeably absent.

It was also reported that Lopez's extreme “love and sex addiction” failed her marriage with Ben Affleck. And the Batman star's “honeymoon phase has worn off” already.