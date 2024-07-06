Ben Affleck is going through ‘a very dark moment’, and now he is on the ‘verge of breakdown’

Ben Affleck is facing a challenging period amid several rumours of the end of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Lopez celebrates the 4th of July without Ben Affleck, fueling rumors of their divorce

The intense media scrutiny of both him and Lopez in recent months seems to be draining the actor.

A few days ago, the Batman actor lost his composure and confronted paparazzi outside the Beverly Hills mansion he shares with Lopez. He was reportedly there to collect his personal belongings while Lopez was on vacation in Italy.

“It's no wonder he snapped,” an InTouch source close to Affleck said. “He's on the verge of a breakdown. People close to Ben have been worried about him for a while because of what he's been going through in the last few months.”

The source added, “He's in a very dark moment and when he gets like this his loved ones can't help but fear the worst.”

Family has always been crucial for Affleck, who has been focusing on his children recently. He has also found support from his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who has offered her help to both Affleck and Lopez.

“Jen always steps in when he gets like this,” the source said about Garner, who previously took Affleck to rehab when he struggled in 2018.

“She's been visiting him at home a lot to make sure he's doing well, and that probably hasn't sat well with Jennifer Lopez, even if they were living in separate wings.”

JLo spotted wearing wedding ring on 4th of July

Meanwhile, JLo was spotted in New York with her wedding jewellery to celebrate the 4th of July.

“Happy Fourth 🌹🤍🇺🇸,” Lopez, 54, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, July 4, sharing several photos of herself in a lavender field and rose garden.

The photo shows the Bronx-born singer wearing a floral button-down blouse with matching khakis, a straw fedora, and brown sandals. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and her wedding ring from husband Ben Affleck, who did not appear to join her for the holiday.

Lopez and Affleck, 51, have recently been spending time apart, often choosing not to wear their wedding rings. “They can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly.