Ben Affleck is finally smiling again, enjoying 4th July with kids; 'sombre' Jennifer Lopez spends time alone

Ben Affleck traded frowns for fireworks. The actor, recently dogged by rumours surrounding his marital status, was all smiles as he spent the Fourth of July with his kids in Los Angeles. However, the celebratory mood wasn't quite shared by his wife, Jennifer Lopez. The singer was spotted spending the Independence Day solo at in the Hamptons, even sporting her wedding ring, but with a noticeably sombre demeanour. Jennifer Lopez enjoys gardening in the Hamptons while Ben Affleck spends Fourth of July with kids in LA

Ben Affleck enjoys July 4 with kids in LA

Affleck, who shares three kids—Violet Anne, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, appeared happier for the first time in months while dining at Alfresco with his kids. Garner was not present during the outing. The Accountant 2 star wore a crisp blue shirt and brown pants, ensuring his wedding ring was visible.

Also read: Kanye West goes MIA: Lawyer says rapper is ‘ghosting’ him after legal bill; ‘he won’t speak’

Ben Affleck bonds with daughter Violet

Earlier, the actor was seen in public with his daughter, who bears a striking resemblance to her mother, Jennifer Garner. The father-daughter duo walked arm in arm towards the restaurant, dressed casually. Known for his reluctance to be photographed and often appearing solemn in past outings with JLO, Ben looked noticeably joyful and celebratory this time around seemingly brushing off all rumours of marital tension. This stands in stark contrast to reports of Jennifer Lopez vacationing solo where she failed to smile wholeheartedly while strolling with manager Benny Medina.

Jennifer Lopez shows off her summer styling

Meanwhile, the Jenny From the Block singer spent her time gardening and relaxing among beautiful flowers, even taking the opportunity to do some shopping. While she was in the Hamptons, she posted an Instagram story album featuring her stylish rustic getaway attire. In the images, she meandered through different flower gardens, sometimes stooping to appreciate a flower that caught her attention.

Also read: Travis Kelce shares major career update following hiatus announcement amid Taylor Swift’s Amsterdam tour