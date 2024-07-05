Travis Kelce shares major career update following hiatus announcement amid Taylor Swift’s Amsterdam tour

Calling all New Heights listeners! If you've been eagerly awaiting the next episode featuring the hilarious banter of NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, we have an update, but it's not quite what you might expect. While Season 2 just wrapped, the duo is announcing a hiatus from the podcast. However, that's not the only news from the Kelce clan. While we enjoyed Travis sharing insights into his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, such updates will have to wait until the next announcement, as Kansas City Chiefs training looms. BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Travis and Jason announce hiatus plans

Jason, who retired from the NFL this year, joined his podcast co-host, Chiefs' tight end Travis, to announce the news during Wednesday's season 2 finale episode, which ended with a bang. The reason for the hiatus is simply the approaching training season.

Following the Super Bowl win, Travis has enjoyed several vacations, either accompanying his girlfriend Taylor to her Eras tour stops or spending time with friends, but now it's time to get back to work. Jason hinted at a potential return at the end of August, depending on their schedules aligning.

Travis Kelce to hit training camp schedule

"We've enjoyed a nice couple of months off from podcasting because, I guess, in three weeks' time Travis will be in the middle of training camp," Jason said on Wednesday. "And let me tell you, there's just not enough time to do a podcast, especially the best podcast in the world."

Addressing fans' concerns about when the duo would return with their juicy gossip and celebrity talks, the older Kelce added, “He's going to be busy focusing on football, getting in shape for this upcoming season. So we're going to be off for about two months.”

Due to Travis Kelce's upcoming training camp commitments, fans might not see him accompanying Taylor Swift on the remaining European leg of her Eras Tour, currently in Amsterdam. This coincides with the 4th of July, a date special for the couple. Last year, she announced a concert in Kansas City on this very day. Ironically, that concert, held at the home stadium of Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, is where the couple's romance is believed to have begun.