"India versus Pakistan is like our Super Bowl....": Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said that the India Pakistan clash in cricket is equivalent to the Super Bowl, which is the final championship title game of the National Football League in America, one of the most watched tournaments worldwide.

The highly-anticipated fixture between two of Asia's biggest rivals, will take place in the ICC T20 World Cup on June 9 at New York's Nassau County Stadium.

In a column for ICC, Afridi said, "For those Americans discovering the tournament, they should know that Pakistan's game against India is like our Super Bowl. I used to absolutely love playing India and I believe it is the biggest rivalry in sport."

"When I played in those games, I got a lot of love and respect from the Indian fans and it means so much to both sides. Against India, it is about handling the pressure of the occasion. There is so much talent in both teams, they just need to put it together on the day," he added.

Afridi believed that the big expat community from South Asia would provide great love and support for the game, while also paving the way for its future growth.

"People are going to love the support in the States. There is a great expat community over there that loves cricket," said Afridi.

"And the Americans absolutely love their sport, whether it is American football, basketball or baseball. I believe that cricket will hit the mainstream over there in the next few years, which is very exciting for up-and-coming cricketers," he added.

While he refused to pick any favourites from the India-Pakistan contest, he backed the Men in Green to overcome their recent indifferent form and bring their A-game out during the tournament.

"Pakistan have shown in recent ICC Men's T20 World Cups that they are capable of challenging anyone. Even though their form has been inconsistent in 2024, I believe they have all the ingredients to put it all together in the West Indies and the USA," he said.

The former all-rounder referred to Pakistan's successful runs in their most recent T20 World Cups as a significant marker of how the side lifted their game at the crunch moments. He particularly backed Pakistan's pace attack to shine in the USA and West Indies.

"Over the last two ICC Men's T20 World Cups, they have made one final and one semi-final and there is no question of the talent in the squad. The conditions in the Caribbean will definitely suit them," said Afridi.

"There is so much talent in the side, particularly when you look at the bowling attack which should thrive over there. The fast bowlers are as good as any team in the world and there is so much depth as well," he added.

Afridi believed the essence of Pakistan's success would be settling down on a fixed squad, backing the regular players to do well.

"Class is much more important than recent form. We have seen time and again that the landscape of the game can change in the space of a few overs in T20 cricket. Part of the reason the results have been a bit up and down [for Pakistan] is that the selectors have been testing youngsters and giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent," said the former all-rounder.

"It was important to settle on the best combination for the World Cup. Once they get there, I am expecting them to target the powerplay, keeping the strike rate high, before building up until the 14th over. From there, the finish will be the key," he added.

Pakistan open their Men's T20 World Cup campaign against co-hosts USA in Dallas on June 6, Thursday.

