Ben Stokes fires back at Ian Botham; war-of-words continues between two legends: ‘Better to be has-been than never-been’

The feud between Ian Botham and Ben Stokes refuses to end anytime soon, and the matter escalated recently after the former took a dig of some sorts at the former England Test captain. During the 1st ODI between India and England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Sir Ian Botham reignited his public disagreement with Stokes, jokingly welcoming the recently retired all-rounder into the "has-beens" club. The dispute between the two dates back to England's Ashes preparations in Perth last November. Ben Stokes fires back at Ian Botham (Action Images via Reuters)

Under Stokes's leadership, England opted for an internal practice match at a local club, a move which was questioned by Botham. Responding at the time, Stokes suggested that modern-day preparations were shaped by circumstances different from those faced by players of previous generations.

"There are quite a few factors that play into why we can't prepare the way the has-beens maybe did in the past," Stokes said, before later clarifying that he had misspoken and apologising for the remark.

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The issue recently resurfaced when Botham appeared on BBC's Test Match Special during England's opening ODI against India, a fixture held in support of the Bob Willis Trust, established in memory of the late England fast bowler, who died from prostate cancer in 2019.

What did Botham say? Botham brought the matter up, as he welcomed Stokes to the “has-beens club” post the all-rounder's retirement from international cricket.

“As we know, Michael Vaughan and I… We don’t know what we’re talking about. A couple of old has-beens. Ben, if you’re listening, congratulations, you’ve joined the club. You’re now a has-been,” Botham said on the BBC Test Match Special.

Stokes, who retired from international cricket last month, then reacted on X (formerly Twitter) by posting, "The quote "It's better to be a has-been than a never-been" originates from Lord Ian Botham."