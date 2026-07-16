Netherlands star hits out after ICC changes format for 2027 ODI World Cup: ‘So you’re telling me…'

Netherlands batter Max O'Dowd lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the global body changed the formats for the ODI and T20I World Cups. On Wednesday, the ICC issued a press release confirming the changes to the 2027 tournament, set to be played in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. As a part of the revamped conditions, the 2027 edition will be played as a 14-team tournament, but there will be a more competitive structure designed to improve the experience for both players and fans. Netherlands batter Maxwell O'Dowd lashed out (AFP)

Under the updated format, all 14 qualified teams will compete in a three-stage tournament culminating in the final. The revised system is intended to make every match more meaningful by increasing the importance of results from the very beginning of the competition.

Round 1 will see Teams 12, 13 and 14 playing each other in a round robin ‘Super Series’ format and the top team will progress to Round 2.

Round 2 will then feature two groups of six teams each. The top 3 teams from each group, plus the next highest placed team across both groups, will qualify for Super 7. The top four teams will then qualify for the semi-finals.

Also Read: ICC brings major World Cup format overhaul with expanded ODI path and knockout-heavy T20 Super 10 stage from 2028 onward

However, O'Dowd isn't a fan of the associate teams being asked to play the tri-series format in the World Cup, and he raised questions on the sanctity of the format, saying the smaller teams have been hard done by.

“So you’re telling me, associate sides have to play in a 3-year 50-over tournament, to qualify for a qualifier to qualify for another tri-series qualifier to then qualify for a World Cup,” Max O'Dowd wrote on X (formerly Twitter).