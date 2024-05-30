 ‘Hellish noise’: Witnesses recall horrific moment person sucked into plane engine at Amsterdam airport | World News - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
‘Hellish noise’: Witnesses recall horrific moment person sucked into plane engine at Amsterdam airport

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 30, 2024 03:59 PM IST

Witnesses described that smoke emerged from the engine when the victim, who has not been identified yet, was sucked in.

A person was killed after being sucked into a running plane engine at Amsterdam airport. The KLM aircraft bound for Billund, Denmark, was scheduled to take off at 2:25 pm Wednesday. Passengers onboard the Cityhopper Embraer E190 recalled hearing a “hellish noise” as the person was pulled into the jet turbine.

A person was killed after being sucked into a running plane engine at Amsterdam Airport(REUTERS)
A person was killed after being sucked into a running plane engine at Amsterdam Airport(REUTERS)

Witnesses recall horrific moment person sucked into plane engine

At the time of the incident, the plane carrying up to 104 passengers was sitting on the tarmac of Schiphol Airport. Witnesses described that smoke emerged from the engine when the victim, who has not been identified yet, was sucked in. One person told De Telegraaf, “Many people saw it happen.”

The Dutch airline confirmed the incident in a statement that read, “A fatal incident took place at Schiphol today during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine. Sadly, this person has died. The flight concerned was KL1341 bound for Billund.”

“We are currently taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident at Schiphol. The circumstances are currently under investigation. For further information – once available – we refer you to the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee,” KLM's statement added.

An airport employee told the outlet that they saw a person jump into the engine after the crew finished giving safety instructions. However, a spokesperson for the police said that it was too early to determine if it was an accident or a suicide. The passengers who saw the traumatic incident are being given special care and assistance.

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, which is Europe's third largest, addressed the tragic incident, saying, “A horrific incident occurred today where a person became trapped in the engine of an aircraft.”

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones, and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this incident,” the airport continued, adding, “The Royal Military Police are currently conducting an investigation.”

News / World News / ‘Hellish noise’: Witnesses recall horrific moment person sucked into plane engine at Amsterdam airport
