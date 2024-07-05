Meghan Markle ‘would love King Charles' approval of her new plans; hopes Harry gets in touch

In the realm of high-stakes royal ambitions and dreams spanning the Atlantic, Meghan Markle is reportedly looking forward to securing the green light from King Charles for her newest endeavour, the American Riviera Orchard. With murmurs of expectation filling the atmosphere, Markle's dreams hinge on the potential for royal support—a crucial nod that could shape the future of her ambitious project. In a surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to King Charles III's Trooping the Colour birthday parade.

The Duchess launched her lifestyle brand back in March and has since been striving to garner as much public and friendly support as possible, including offering free trials to her close Hollywood connections. This comes amid plans of the monarch reportedly planning a trip to America to visit Harry and his grandkids Archie and Lilibet.

In a strategic move to boost sales, especially following reports of her plans to launch a rosé wine under her luxury brand, Meghan Markle is seeking endorsement from her estranged father-in-law, King Charles. Despite their years apart, the 'Suits' alum hopes for his support. Earlier, she sent complimentary jam jars and dog biscuits to celebrity friends, including the Kardashians and her neighbours in Montecito and is now gearing up for a new Netflix show.

“Meghan is looking for support wherever she can get it,” a source told Ok Magazine. Claiming that Harry’s cousins Eugenie and Beatrice are also on her mind they said, “Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are at the top of her list, but she is shooting even higher and would love to get King Charles to give his stamp of approval.”

‘Meghan wants Harry to get in touch with the Windsor clan’

While Meghan remains hopeful, she acknowledges that achieving this task on her own won't be easy, especially after all the scathing remarks directed at the royals since the couple left London. "Despite all the drama, Meghan sees no reason why they shouldn't be able to garner support and backing," the source said.

Reports say that prior to becoming the monarch, Charles showed a deep preference for lifestyle brands and founded the natural food company Waitrose Duchy Organic, which was initially called Duchy Originals. The brand provided items like cookies, jams, and more. Given the similarities between his brand and the Duchess brand, Meghan Markle sees a go-to reason for her father-in-law's support, but she needs Harry's help for this.

"She wants Harry to reach out to anyone in the family that he’s still got access to," the insider claimed. "She still believes that there is a lot more support for them inside the royal family than people let on, and thinks it would be foolish not to ask for help.”

Regarding Meghan's foray into rosé wine production, a Daily Mail report suggested, "Launching a wine as her debut product would be a smart move commercially." The report highlighted a growing trend among celebrities like Cameron Diaz, George Clooney, Kylie Minogue, Brad Pit etc , who have found success with their own wine labels.