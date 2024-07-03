Prince Harry, Meghan gear up for ‘special celebration’ with kids Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the limelight for various reasons after they moved to the United States to start a new life with their kids. The couple is under scrutiny for their ongoing rift with the Royal family and keeping Archie and Lilibet away from the royalty. The Duke and Duchess, who reside in Montecito, California, have now planned a special celebration with their children, according to GB News. Prince Harry and Meghan brought their kids to a Fourth of July parade in Montecito last year.

In 2020, the couple left their royal positions and relocated to the United States. Since then, Meghan, an American citizen, has set a tradition to celebrate Fourth of July with her family every year.

On July 4, the US commemorates Independence Day, a federal holiday marking the Declaration of Independence.

A look at past celebrations

The Sussexes brought their kids to a Fourth of July parade in Montecito last year. During the parade, Prince Harry was spotted holding Lilibet.

The royals watched the array of antique automobiles and parades from neighbourhood groups alongside the residents.

In 2022, Meghan and Harry marked Independence Day celebrations in the valley of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Is King Charles planning to visit Archie and Lilibet?

Archie and Lilibet haven't been to the UK since 2022, but Prince Harry has been to London on several occasions. He visited Britain twice this year: first when King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis and later to attend Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral.

According to reports, the monarch, who has only met Princess Lilibet only once, is upset about Harry and Meghan's position on their kids.

King Charles intends to enjoy some time with his grandkids and he is not content with only seeing Archie and Lilibet via video calls with Harry.

Meanwhile, Royal commentator Tom Quinn have claimed that the King is desperate to see both Harry's kids and may be planning a trip to the US soon.

“Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren,” Quinn told The Mirror.

King Charles detests contemplating that Archie and Lilibet won't see him as the kind, considerate grandfather he aspires to be, he added.