Prince Harry has ‘no chances’ left to return as a royal after this move: Report

People are starting to doubt Prince Harry’s ability to reunite with his family, saying that he missed his opportunities in the past and, hence, there is no clear prognosis for the future. Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend the Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, in London, Britain, May 8, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS)

The Duke of Sussex has time and again ended up snubbed from Royal events, starting from his exclusion from the guest list during June’s Trooping the Colour, his failed attempts to restore the communication with King Charles III in May, and his exclusion from the wedding of one of his good friends, the Duke of Westminster.

These cases overshadow the whole picture across Harry’s attempts to reconcile the familial conflict.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond expressed, “If Harry had really wanted to confront his family and patch things up, he would surely have allotted more time to his recent visits so that his father at least could make arrangements to see him.”

Bond told OK!, “I don't think there's any chance of William wanting to do so, particularly with all he has on his plate right now. So, I'll believe this when I see it, but it will be lovely if he could indeed spend some time, perhaps at Balmoral, during the summer and make peace with his father.”

Prince Harry opened up about his struggles with grief

Bond's comments come in the wake of Prince Harry's recent revelations about his grieving process following the loss of his mother, Princess Diana. The duke was only 12 years old when Diana tragically died in a car accident in Paris.

In a candid conversation with Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity he supports, said, “It's so easy as a kid to think or convince yourself...you convince yourself that the person you've lost wants you, or you need to be sad for as long as possible to prove to them that they are missed,” and, added, “But then there's this realisation of, no, they must want me to be happy.”

“That's the hardest thing, especially for kids, I think, which is, 'I don't want to talk about it because it will make me sad', but once realising that if I do talk about it, I'm celebrating their life, then actually, things become easier' as opposed to this 'I'm just not going to talk about it, and that's the best form of coping', when in fact it's not.”

He expressed that “suppressing” emotions can provide temporary relief “for a period of time” but “You can't suppress it forever. It's not sustainable. And will eat away at you inside.”

“No-one wants to be in the position where they are forced to talk about the very thing they don't want to talk about, especially when every defence mechanism in your mind, nervous system and everything else is saying 'do not go there'.”

King Charles want to visit US to meet his younger son and grandchildren

Amidst repeated snubbing from the royal family, a royal commentator told Mirror UK that King Charles III is in final talks to visit Prince Harry in the US in the coming week.

The monarch “is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be.”