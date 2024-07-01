A new book has claimed that Meghan Markle issued an exclusion order regarding David and Victoria Beckham. The explosive claim was made by author Tom Bower in his book The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power. Shocking reason Meghan Markle once banned Prince Harry from being photographed with David Beckham (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP, photo by Chris ARJOON / AFP)

Although the Beckhams attended Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not in touch with them anymore due to a feud.

Bower claimed in his book that Meghan banned Harry from being photographed with David at an Invictus Games event because she was afraid it would upstage her husband. "Beckham found himself alone at the Invictus Games stadium,” Tom wrote. "Arriving on the agreed day to meet Prince Harry he was perplexed [as to] why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry."

"Photographs of the two together were forbidden. The royal snub was brutal. David Beckham was puzzled,” Tom continued. "The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan.”

"She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife Victoria,” he added.

Another explosive claim

Elsewhere in the book, Tom claimed Victoria gave Meghan thousands of pounds worth of clothes and accessories to promote the former Spice Girls star's brand. As part of a marketing drive, Meghan was given a "coat, dress, boots and a handbag worth £6,000" for royal Christmas festivities at Sandringham House, the book claimed.

"Victoria agreed to provide a coat, dress, boots and a handbag worth £6,000 to Meghan for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day parade in Sandringham,” Tom wrote. "Later, Meghan wore a Beckham custom-made pregnancy outfit and a white coat and dress for a service in Westminster Abbey.”

"Victoria's style also attracted Melania Trump. She wore a Victoria Beckham dress during the President's official visit to London,” he added. "But the financial benefit was nil."