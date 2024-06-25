Victoria Beckham gave Meghan Markle ‘coat, dress, boots and a handbag worth £6,000’ before feud, new book claims

Victoria Beckham gave Meghan Markle thousands of pounds worth of clothes and accessories to promote her brand before the two got embroiled in a feud, Tom Bower has claimed in his explosive biography, according to GB News. The new book stated that Meghan was given a "coat, dress, boots and a handbag worth £6,000" for royal Christmas festivities at Sandringham House. It was reportedly a marketing drive for Beckham’s fashion line. Victoria Beckham gave Meghan Markle ‘coat, dress, boots and a handbag worth £6,000’ before feud (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Bower claimed that the "financial benefit" of giving the Duchess of Sussex all the branded items was “nil” for the Beckhams. "Victoria agreed to provide a coat, dress, boots and a handbag worth £6,000 to Meghan for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day parade in Sandringham,” Bower wrote in his book. "Later, Meghan wore a Beckham custom-made pregnancy outfit and a white coat and dress for a service in Westminster Abbey.”

The book added, "Victoria's style also attracted Melania Trump. She wore a Victoria Beckham dress during the President's official visit to London. But the financial benefit was nil."

Bower wrote that Beckham's "only success in 2019 was a £1,400 handbag that had been displayed by Meghan.” However, he added that the sales of the accessory had mostly been "prompted" by "Victoria's Instagram video,” and not due to Meghan.

Other explosive claims

Bower also claimed elsewhere in the book that Meghan was "irritated" by the Beckhams’ wealth and “saw herself as higher up on the pecking order.” “In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame,” the biography claimed. “As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order.”

“She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess,” the book added.