Travis Kelce reacts after ‘Gross’ meeting with Julia Roberts during Swift’s Eras Tour

Travis Kelce’s meeting with Julia Roberts at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour wasn’t exactly a sight to admire for some Swifties and even a few celebrities who attended the concert. The Kansas City Chiefs star was present at Swift’s Dublin, Ireland stop on June 30, accompanied by the American actress and Stevie Nicks. Later, he was seen speaking with Roberts in the VIP tent. Travis Kelce shares meeting Julia Roberts at Taylor Swift's concert and her 'awesome' personality

The clip went viral, and the internet wild. While some found it heartwarming, others cringed at the perceived "overly touchy" interaction. Now, the NFL star is finally breaking his silence on the interaction, and a lip reader has even cracked the code on what Julia Roberts might have actually said.

Travis Kelce dishes about Julia Roberts

Klece as usual joined his brother Jason on his New Heights Podcast, where he normally talks a lot about the Cruel Summer singer and her concerts that he attends. He then took the opportunity to share a bit about the Pretty Woman star. "Dude, you just took a photo with Julia Roberts," Jason asked in awee. "Yeah I met Julia Roberts in Ireland, in Dublin," Kelce gushed and replied in excitement.

"That was pretty cool, she was awesome,” he added referring to the Oscars winner. "Her and Stevie Nicks were in there having some fun," Swift’s beau exclaimed happily. During the concert the singer even belted out Clara Bow for Nicks and later didn’t fail to give a special tribute to her beau like she always does.

Teasing Jason and giving him a bit of FOMO, he added, "You might be the only one in the family who hasn't met her yet.” The NFL star mentioned that their mom met the actress while in Florida and emphasised how awesome she is to be around. "Some of these people you just meet and you're just like, 'I don't know what I'm doing here.' You are unbelievable, your talent is unbelievable, how you present yourself is unbelievable and I am just a jamoke supporting his girlfriend, and it's just so much fun,” he added.

Lip readers decode what Julia told Travis Kelce

Reacting to the much-discussed viral clip, lip reader Jackie Gonzalez shared her interpretation of what Julia Roberts said to Travis Kelce on Instagram. Gonzalez explained that Roberts expressed, Roberts said, "I’m so unusually happy for you guys, and I don’t mean to make you nervous, but it makes me so happy." Gonzalez is a deaf artist and is known for her appearance in Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge in 2023.

Travis Kelce and Julia Roberts’ ‘cringe’ interaction

Earlier, a clip from the concert went viral, showing some Swifties uncomfortable with the way Julia Roberts interacted with Travis Kelce. Roberts was observed touching Kelce's chest, playfully tickling and rubbing his arm during their conversation, while Kelce responded with laughter and seemingly trying to move back a bit. he incident drew mixed reactions online. Later, Nikki Glaser's parents made headlines when she shared a video of them reacting to Travis' interaction with Roberts.

"It's weird, what is that? She's itching his chest, why?" Nikki’s mother Julie said. "He's trying to get away from her," her father reacted. “She’s trying to French kiss him right now! Just kidding. She would,” Julie took a playful jab at the American actress.

Later the duo aplogised for their words. "I probably should have said something different than the word 'gross'," she said on Instagram. However, in a different slide she wrote, "Listen, Julia Roberts, she's a good actress, but she's a terrible flirt."