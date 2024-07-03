Prince Harry to come face-to-face with Travis Kelce at this event days after NFL star gushed about meeting William

Prince Harry is set to face Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, days after the player gushed about his meeting with Prince William. Harry is set to be handed the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPY Awards on July 11, "in honour of his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport." Prince Harry to come face-to-face with Travis Kelce at a future event (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File, AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Kelce, too, has been invited to the event, as Kansas City Chiefs are nominated for best team of the year. Patrick Mahomes is even up for best male athlete.

Kelce previously opened up about meeting William and his children at Swift’s London Eras Tour. He talked about the moment on his and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, saying, “They were absolutely a delight to meet. I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hands, like, ‘Sup, dude.’ We wanted to be polite.”

He also said that “no other prince” is doing it like William, which some believe may have been a dig at the Duke of Sussex.

‘It could be interesting given how much Travis hit it off with William’

Meghan Markle will possibly also join Harry at the Los Angeles event, which is set to be hosted by the couple’s friend Serena Williams. Harry will likely be "just feet away" from Kelce, an insider told The Sun. “It could be interesting given how much Travis hit it off with William,” the source said.

"Travis is like the most sociable, happy-go-lucky, kind person in any room and is sure to want to say hello to the prince and interact with the Sussexes,” the source continued. “That is his style, and honestly he is one of the biggest names in US sport.”

The insider added, "For Harry, it could be a potentially awkward encounter given that Travis spoke so warmly about and praised William. This will make headlines no matter what happens. “If Harry ducks Travis that would look weird and if they chat the question will be whether they discussed William."