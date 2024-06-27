 Travis Kelce opens up about meeting Prince William at Eras Tour show: ‘Absolutely a delight’ - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Travis Kelce opens up about meeting Prince William at Eras Tour show: ‘Absolutely a delight’

BySumanti Sen
Jun 27, 2024 12:52 AM IST

Travis Kelce has spoken out about meeting Prince William at Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour recently. On his and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Travis gushed about the meeting, but also said he was not sure he was “allowed to” talk about the moment.

Travis Kelce opens up about meeting Prince William at Eras Tour (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP, AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Travis Kelce opens up about meeting Prince William at Eras Tour (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP, AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

“He was there with little George and Charlotte,” Travis said of William and Kate Middleton’s children.

“They were absolutely a delight to meet,” he added. “I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hands, like, ‘Sup, dude.’ We wanted to be polite.”

‘Prince William was fantastic’

Jason went on to say that there was no need to bow as they were not attending an “official royal event.” However, he admitted that he did “feel emasculated” and put his “beer, like, 10 feet away.”

“I’ve never seen you give someone that much respect,” Travis joked.

Travis and Jason showered praises on William’s parenting, and Travis said the Prince of Wales clearly let his “kids be vocal.”

Jason said little Charlotte was “the most electric part” of their interaction. “Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte,” he said. “She was so f–king adorable.”

He added, “Maybe because I have three girls now, [but] she had a fire to her. She was asking questions.”

At the game on June 21, William showed off his dance moves as the song Shake It Off played. The prince, however, is seemingly dealing with a difficult personal life, what with his wife and father’s cancer diagnosis. A friend of the royals recently claimed that Kate and King Charles’ health woes have strengthened the bond between William and his dad.

“They don't talk about the past and Charles feels lucky that the two of them can talk about 'the job’,” the friend told the Mail. "The illnesses have increased the bond between them, but there is also greater tolerance between the two men."

News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Travis Kelce opens up about meeting Prince William at Eras Tour show: 'Absolutely a delight'
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
