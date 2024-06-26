Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to reconnect with Kate Middleton to make peace once and for all, a report has claimed. It has been years since Harry and Meghan saw the Princess of Wales. Harry only briefly saw her at King Charles’ coronation in May 2023. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle trying to reconnect with Kate Middleton to ‘trigger a truce’: report (Photo by Handout / BBC STUDIOS / AFP, AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

However, it is believed that after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been trying to reach out to her. “Meghan’s desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them — appearing like some sort of royal savior could only do her image good,” a source told OK! Magazine.

“When Kate gets back into action, their hope is that it might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William, and with the king, too,” the source added.

Harry visited the UK twice this year, but did not meet his brother, Prince William. However, he did meet his father for a brief period during one of his visits after the king announced that he was battling cancer. Meghan did not accompany Harry to either of the trips.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s previous message for Kate Middelton

Harry and Meghan shared a message for Kate after the princess’ cancer diagnosis. "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," they said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

At the time, television presenter Nana Akua had said that there was a "slight dig" in the message. Akua told guest journalist Lee Chien on GBN America, "Well, I thought the message was interesting because Harry and Meghan's message was about offering health and healing.”

"But then it felt like there was a dig about the privacy that they need themselves. I just thought I could almost hear Meghan saying unlike the privacy you gave us sort of thing. Do you know what I mean?" Akua added.