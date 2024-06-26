Camilla glows in ruby and diamond tiara as King and Queen host Japanese royals at State Banquet

Queen Camilla was seen glowing in a ruby and diamond tiara as she and King Charles hosted the Emperor and Empress of Japan, who are visiting the UK on a State Visit. The king and queen hosted a State Banquet in the Palace’s Ballroom in honour of their guests on Tuesday, June 25. Britain's King Charles III, right with Japans Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, and Queen Camilla pose for the cameras ahead of the State Banquet during the State Visit to Britain of the Japanese Emperor and Empress in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)(AP)

The Emperor and Empress of Japan’s trip began with an official arrival ceremony on Horse Guards Parade, which involved a carriage parade down The Mall and then arrival at Buckingham Palace.

Here's how Queen Camilla paid a special tribute to King Charles

Camilla, 76, looked stunning in a cream silk crepe embroidered dress, which was designed by Fiona Clare. She donned a dazzling ruby and diamond tiara, Diamond necklace, ruby and diamond earrings, as well as a ruby and diamond bracelet.

Notably, the queen wore the king’s Family Order for the first time, thus paying a special tribute to Charles. The accessory is a badge that female members of the royal family wear. It is personally bestowed by the Sovereign.

Japan's Empress Masako and Britain's Queen Camilla make their way along the East Gallery to attend the State Banquet for Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako of Japan at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain June 25, 2024 (Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

This is a tradition that was first established more than 200 years ago by King George IV. Since then, Family Orders have been instituted by Queen Victoria, King Edward VII, King George V, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.

The badge is known to feature a portrait of the Sovereign. It is surrounded by diamonds and is suspended from a silk bow. It is generally pinned to the left shoulder on such occasions.

Elizabeth Meek, MBE, a portrait miniaturist, had been commissioned to paint the Family Order of the King. The miniature is reportedly based on a photographic portrait by Hugo Burnand, which was taken last year.

The miniature, painted in oil on polymin, features the king donning the uniform of Admiral of the Fleet, the Sash of the Royal Victorian Order, The Garter Star and Thistle Star and the Garter Collar and Neck Orders of the Order of the Bath and the Royal Victorian Order. The portrait is mounted in a beautiful diamond-set white and yellow gold frame. The reverse is also in yellow gold, and has an engine-turned ground that is engraved with a sunray pattern. The king's crowned cypher is superimposed on it.

Kate Middleton and Princess Anne did not attend the event. While Kate is battling cancer, Anne was recently hospitalised following an accident.