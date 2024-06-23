Expert provides update on Kate Middleton's possible return to royal duties: ‘We may see her before…’

A royal commentator has provided an update on Kate Middelton’s possible return to the royal duties. GB News Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker has said that the possibility of her return cannot be completely ruled out after her noteworthy appearance at Trooping the Colour this month. Expert provides update on Kate Middleton's possible return to royal duties (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)(AP)

The Princess of Wales made her first public appearance at the annual event since her cancer diagnosis. She told fans ahead of her appearance that she will join "a few public engagements over the summer.”

‘I suspect we may see her before the summer's out’

Walker said while talking about the princess’ return that the Palaces have "ruled out Royal Ascot and Garter Day," but haven't confirmed her absence from "any other engagements.” Walker said in conversation with hosts Tom Harwood and Emily Carver, "So they've ruled out Ascot and obviously they've ruled out Garter Day this week, but they haven't ruled out any further engagements this summer.”

"I suspect we may see her before the summer's out, but it all depends on where she is with her chemotherapy and if she's having a good day or a bad day,” Walker added.

In her statement before her Trooping the Colour appearance, Kate admitted that she is "not out of the woods yet" with treatment as she is still undergoing "preventative chemotherapy.” Walker said that the Palace is taking things "day by day" with the princess’ health woes.

"Like she said in her letter when she said she was going to go to Trooping, they're really taking it step by step, which I imagine is very much the sensible thing to do,” Walker said.

Previously, a source told US Weekly that Kate “may never come back in the role that people saw her in before” as she battles cancer. There was a time when she was front and centre on royal engagements with Prince William. The insider added that Kate is now “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back” after she started undergoing preventative chemotherapy.