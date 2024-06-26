Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can't travel to Australia for this reason…

Following their recent “quasi-royal” Nigeria trip, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready for a world tour. However, their rumoured visit to Australia may not be possible in the near future, according to a royal correspondent who has criticised the Sussexes for their desire to maintain privacy. Royal expert reveals why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be able to visit Australia in the near future amid rumours (REUTERS)

Speaking with Sky News Australia, royal author Louise Roberts explained why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in hurdles over their alleged visit to Australia. “In May, after Nigeria, and that was a successful faux royal tour for them, let's face it, Harry made the comment they want to do more of this,” Roberts said.

“They can't go where Charles and Camilla will go - they can't go to Australia,” the expert said on the channel's Royal Report segment before slamming their previous wants to keep their affairs private, saying that a “world tour is a direct contradiction” to their “obsession with privacy.”

Meanwhile, Meghan and Prince Harry have shared glimpses from their Nigeria trip with their fans. In a heartwarming moment, the Suits alum was touched by a gift she received for her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. During the trip, the former senior royals received handcrafted teddy bears from Grace Busari, the 13-year-old daughter of CNN Nigeria Bureau Chief.

The sweet gesture left Meghan emotional as she embraced Grace's mother, Stephanie, after receiving the gift. Stephanie later recounted the moment, saying, “Wow! That was the weekend that was! Flying to Abuja to cover the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit, I truly didn't know what to expect.”

“I was very pleasantly surprised. They are fun, caring, loved up, compassionate, total naturals with a crowd. To see Harry sitting on the floor to play volleyball with disabled servicemen was something and he showed such compassion too during his hospital visit to Kaduna,” she added.