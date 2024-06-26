Why ‘sensitive’ Prince William is cutting ties with Prince Harry

“Sensitive” Prince William was deeply affected by his rift with Prince Harry “more than he'd like to admit.” Prince William’s rift with Prince Harry runs deep, affecting him more than he admits.(AP)

And a royal expert has claimed there was a key reason that made it “easier” for him to cut ties with his younger brother.

Once inseparable, brothers have grown a huge distance over recent years, making reconciliation seem “increasingly irrelevant” and unlikely.

Strained relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry has led to a significant rift

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the Royal Family, their grievances have been aired through their infamous Oprah interview, their Netflix series, various interviews, and in the duke’s memoir, ‘Spare.’

These severely strained William's relationship with Harry.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Mirror UK, “William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed.”

ALSO READ| Social media erupts over ‘grooving’ Prince William vs ‘gloomy’ Prince Harry following the Taylor Swift's Wembley concert

“His father got cancer and Kate had a serious abdominal operation, later announcing she too had to have cancer treatment. William played both mother and father to the children while he carried on with his royal duties supporting the Queen in his father's absence.”

“The traumas of the past year have made him a stronger person. He has become the kind of man Diana always hoped he would be. Kind, considerate, and able to take on whatever life throws at him,” Seward added.

Prince Harry really misses his brother, Prince William

Several outlets have reported over the years that the Prince of Wales has distanced himself from his younger brother, and their last meeting remains unclear. During a January 2023 interview on '60 Minutes,' Harry was asked if he “speaks to William now? Do you text?” to which he responded: “Currently, no. But I look forward to... I look forward to us being able to find peace.” It was also speculated that Prince Harry would meet his elder bother during the brief UK visit in May. But the Duke of Sussex was totally snubbed by the royal family.

In the interview, when questioned about how long it had been since their last communication, Prince Harry admitted it had been “a while,” and added, “We haven't spoken for quite a while. No, not recently.”

ALSO READ| King Charles III pushes Prince Harry and Prince William to amend an ages-old ‘feud’

“But at the heart of it, there is a family, without question. And I really look forward to having that family element back. I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family. My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply. There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially the last six years,” he added.

Charles is ‘considering’ a US visit

Earlier, another royal expert, Tom Quinn, also told the Mirror UK that King Charles III was “considering” the possibility of making a trip to the US to meet his younger son and grandchildren.

“This fact alone means if King Charles is willing to make the effort and put forth the time and energy to visit Harry in America, it could be a significant gesture of his desire to mend their relationship,” he said.