Social media erupts over ‘grooving’ Prince William vs ‘gloomy’ Prince Harry following the Taylor Swift's Wembley concert

Prince William recently stirred debates and contrasts with Prince Harry as he grooved at the stand of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The event at Wembley Stadium saw the royal at ease with himself and his children, George and Charlotte, in a sea of people. Fans debate Prince William’s dance moves at Taylor Swift vs. Prince Harry’s gloomy mood at Beyoncé concert. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

The lively scene of William dancing and enjoying Taylor Swift's live performance quickly drew attention on social media. Royal fans were quick to contrast this cheerful image with pictures of a seemingly glum-faced Prince Harry at a Beyoncé concert the previous year. While attending the concert with Meghan Markle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in September 2023, Harry was photographed with his hands in his pockets, appearing less than enthusiastic as Beyoncé performed her hits for a star-studded audience.

Prince William and his children created a buzz when they posed backstage with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift shared the beaming group photo on her Instagram and also wished the Prince of Wales a happy birthday.

The prince also shared a picture from their meet and greet, adding to the excitement of the event.

Contrasting images of the royal brothers sparked a flurry of discussions among fans

One fan commented on X (formerly Twitter), “Such a contrast! Harry accompanied Meghan to concerts so that she could be seen. Whereas Prince William goes to a Taylor Swift concert on his birthday, as a fan of her music, with his Swifty children!”

“Prince Harry/Meghan going to Beyonce & Prince William going to Taylor just makes sense. I will not elaborate,” another posted.

“Gloomy Harry vs. joyous William. A tale of two concerts. It really tells the story. Harry is a bitter man. William is a happy man. A mature man without jealousy or resentment. A man in full,” one user wrote.

Some accused William of ulterior motives. A third social media user typed, “Prince William with all his stolen, given, unearned wealth is so evil & wants what Harry has, until he attached himself onto Taylor Swift because she is the most popular star out and WILLIAM is using her for popularity and to copy Harry and Meghan.”

Another posted, “What the f**k does Prince William know about the black dog???”