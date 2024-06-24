 Social media erupts over ‘grooving’ Prince William vs ‘gloomy’ Prince Harry following the Taylor Swift's Wembley concert | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Social media erupts over ‘grooving’ Prince William vs ‘gloomy’ Prince Harry following the Taylor Swift's Wembley concert

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 24, 2024 07:31 AM IST

Prince William's lively appearance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, alongside his children, draws sharp contrasts to Prince Harry’s gloomy face at a Beyoncé concert

Prince William recently stirred debates and contrasts with Prince Harry as he grooved at the stand of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The event at Wembley Stadium saw the royal at ease with himself and his children, George and Charlotte, in a sea of people.

Fans debate Prince William’s dance moves at Taylor Swift vs. Prince Harry’s gloomy mood at Beyoncé concert. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)
Fans debate Prince William’s dance moves at Taylor Swift vs. Prince Harry’s gloomy mood at Beyoncé concert. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

The lively scene of William dancing and enjoying Taylor Swift's live performance quickly drew attention on social media. Royal fans were quick to contrast this cheerful image with pictures of a seemingly glum-faced Prince Harry at a Beyoncé concert the previous year. While attending the concert with Meghan Markle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in September 2023, Harry was photographed with his hands in his pockets, appearing less than enthusiastic as Beyoncé performed her hits for a star-studded audience.

Prince William and his children created a buzz when they posed backstage with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift shared the beaming group photo on her Instagram and also wished the Prince of Wales a happy birthday.

ALSO READ| Big blow for Prince Harry as his ‘favourite cousin’ appears ‘closer than ever’ to Prince William

The prince also shared a picture from their meet and greet, adding to the excitement of the event.

Contrasting images of the royal brothers sparked a flurry of discussions among fans

One fan commented on X (formerly Twitter), “Such a contrast! Harry accompanied Meghan to concerts so that she could be seen. Whereas Prince William goes to a Taylor Swift concert on his birthday, as a fan of her music, with his Swifty children!”

“Prince Harry/Meghan going to Beyonce & Prince William going to Taylor just makes sense. I will not elaborate,” another posted.

“Gloomy Harry vs. joyous William. A tale of two concerts. It really tells the story. Harry is a bitter man. William is a happy man. A mature man without jealousy or resentment. A man in full,” one user wrote.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry is ‘hurt’ due to ‘increasing weight of…’

Some accused William of ulterior motives. A third social media user typed, “Prince William with all his stolen, given, unearned wealth is so evil & wants what Harry has, until he attached himself onto Taylor Swift because she is the most popular star out and WILLIAM is using her for popularity and to copy Harry and Meghan.”

Another posted, “What the f**k does Prince William know about the black dog???”

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Social media erupts over ‘grooving’ Prince William vs ‘gloomy’ Prince Harry following the Taylor Swift's Wembley concert
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On