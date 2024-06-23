 Big blow for Prince Harry as his ‘favourite cousin’ appears ‘closer than ever’ to Prince William | World News - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
Big blow for Prince Harry as his ‘favourite cousin’ appears ‘closer than ever’ to Prince William

BySumanti Sen
Jun 23, 2024 01:16 PM IST

Prince Harry is said to have suffered another big blow as his "favourite cousin” was seen joking around with Prince William.

Prince Harry is said to have suffered another big blow as his "favourite cousin” Princess Eugenie was seen joking around with Prince William. Despite Harry’s distance with William and most of the royal family, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have remained close to him. In fact, it is said that Eugenie was the first royal family member that the Duke of Sussex introduced Meghan Markle to.

Big blow for Prince Harry as his ‘favourite cousin’ looks ‘closer than ever’ with Prince William (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)
Big blow for Prince Harry as his ‘favourite cousin’ looks ‘closer than ever’ with Prince William (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

This week, however, Eugenie was reportedly seen joking around with William at Royal Ascot. The two were all smiles at the annual event, with William enjoying her company and playing with the tassels on her hat.

‘She and William looked closer than ever and they laughed and hugged’

According to The Mirror, a source said, “William in particular was in high spirits at the event - one funny incident with Princess Eugenie prompted comparisons with his cheeky youngest son, Prince Louis.”

"At one time, it was thought that Eugenie had 'sided' with Harry and Meghan following their fallout from the family - but she and William looked closer than ever and they laughed and hugged,” the source added.

Last month, Eugenie spoke out about the importance of "supporting family" after attending a garden party that William hosted in the absence of King Charles. The party was attended by non-working members of the royal family, including Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall. Along with the younger generation of royals, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also invited to the party.

Eugenie later said in a statement on social media, "Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country."

Notably, Eugenie chose not to attend Harry's Invictus Games anniversary earlier this month.

News / World News / Big blow for Prince Harry as his ‘favourite cousin’ appears ‘closer than ever’ to Prince William
