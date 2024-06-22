Prince Harry is ‘hurt’ due to ‘increasing weight of…’

Prince Harry is reportedly “feeling the increasing weight of Royal disapproval” after yet another royal snub, according to a royal expert. Britain's Prince Harry leaves after attending an Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

The recent snub that the royal family rubbed on Prince Harry's face was not inviting him and Meghan Markle to King Charles III's birthday parade, Trooping the Colour. Before that, the monarch snubbed his younger son during Prince Harry's brief UK visit in May due to “full programme.”

Since stepping down from his duties as a senior working royal and making a series of explosive comments in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex has experienced a “rift” with his family.

Living in the United States and remaining at odds with key royal figures, particularly his father and brother Prince William, Prince Harry is now feeling the weight of their disapproval, as the recent snub suggests. Notably, HindustanTimes.com reported earlier that the Duke of Sussexes changed his country of residence from the UK to US.

Prince Harry ‘wants to be invited’ to royal events

Earlier this month, Prince Harry was notably absent from Trooping the Colour, an event that saw Kate Middleton’s public return. Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror UK, “For the second year running, Harry and Meghan have not been invited to Trooping the Colour which always coincides with King Charles’ official birthday. This did not come as a surprise, but it will still hurt.”

“The Sussexes want to be invited to these things even if they then decide not to attend,” he continued.

Not only the King Charles' birthday parade, he also missed his old friend, the Duke of Westminster’s, recent wedding, to avoid any “awkward” encounter with his brother.

Quinn stated, “After missing his old friend the Duke of Westminster’s recent wedding and now being kept out of Trooping the Colour, Harry is feeling the increasing weight of Royal disapproval.”

“What’s really frustrating for Harry is that at one time he thought his absence from royal events would lead to increasing efforts to persuade him to attend but those days are long over.”

Another royal commentator, Lizzie Cundy, highlighted Harry’s decision not to share a public message for his father on Father’s Day could be perceived as an “unforgivable” move. She told GBN America, “Let’s not forget, this is a 75-year-old man suffering with cancer, going on with all his duties, at Trooping the Colour he was stood there in the pouring rain. You just think, ‘Wow, this man is absolutely incredible’, he is everything Harry isn’t,” whereas Prince William posted an image with the caption “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W.”