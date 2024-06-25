Since stepping back from the royal duties back in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are becoming “increasingly irrelevant” for the royals. Criticism of royal family hindering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reconciliation, expert suggests. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo(REUTERS)

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond remarked, “I can't honestly imagine that they are sitting there scheming to make announcements on the same day as a royal event. Surely they are bigger than that?”

Bond continued, “It's true that there have been some rather strange coincidences in the past about the timing of some of their announcements. But I think they are becoming less and less relevant to the news over here, and the Royal Family will command the attention every time.”

Over time, the Sussexes raised eyebrows by making bombshell revelations through memoirs, Netflix documentaries, and more, which clashed with important days for the royal family.

ALSO READ| King Charles III to visit Prince Harry in the US?

Like recently, the product launch coincided with the Trooping the Colour parade where the Princess of Wales was seen in public for the first time since she overcame cancer. Meghan’s luxury lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, was launched, which was revealed at the event prior to Prince William’s speech that was held to celebrate the accolade in memory of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and Meghan are ‘running out of time’

Another royal expert, Richard Eden also told Daily Mail, that the Sussexes are now literally “irrelevant” to the royal family and they are “running out of time” to reconcile with the family.

“Time is running out to come back while his father is still King,” he said and added, “I really think that when Prince William is King, I can’t see him letting Harry come back and have a role again. They are irrelevant now, they are just not wanted as part of the monarchy. Maybe there could be some radical change but it’s hard to see.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘running out of time’ for…

Also, last month, King Charles III snubbed Prince Harry during the duke's brief visit to the UK due to “full programme.” Later, it was revealed that “difficult” Prince William was “preventing” Harry from meeting his father.

While addressing this part Eden warned that “If Harry wants to come back at any stage, he needs to do it while his father is still King.”