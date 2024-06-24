Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘running out of time’ for…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now literally “irrelevant” to the royal family, and they are “running out of time” to reconcile with the family, claims a royal expert. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a polo fundraiser event in Lagos, Nigeria, May 12, 2024. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File Photo(REUTERS)

Speaking on the Daily Mail’s ‘Palace Confidential’ show on Friday, royal expert Richard Eden emphasized that the Sussexes are “running out of time” to be welcomed back as working royals by Prince Harry’s estranged family.

“Time is running out to come back while his father is still King,” Eden stated, referencing King Charles III, who ascended to the throne in 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Eden further explained, “if Harry wants to come back at any stage, he needs to do it while his father is still King.”

Eden went on explaining, “We saw that at Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in 2012 where it was just Harry and his brother, Camilla and Charles and of course, the queen.”

King Charles is ‘unable to forgive’ Prince Harry

The Sussexes stepped away from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California. Since their departure, the couple has sparked considerable tension within the royal family. Their revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey, the six-part Netflix documentary, and Harry’s memoir, "Spare," have all contributed to the strain. And Charles is “unable to forgive” Prince Harry

Eden expressed doubt, “I really think that when Prince William is King, I can’t see him letting Harry come back and have a role again.”

“They are irrelevant now, they are just not wanted as part of the monarchy. Maybe there could be some radical change but it’s hard to see,” he added.

Prince Harry's return to royal family is ‘rapidly shrinking’

Another royal expert and author, Tom Quinn, told Mirror UK back in March, “Both Meghan and Harry still hope that at some point they might be asked back to become working royals on their own terms — it’s a rapidly shrinking possibility, but the couple have talked about this at length.”

“As I understand it from palace contacts, they are kidding themselves if they think they will be invited back in any way.”

Reports in February revealed that the monarch had been contemplating a temporary return for Harry. However, it was suggested that Prince William was allegedly “blocking” Prince Harry’s return to protect his ailing wife, Kate Middleton.