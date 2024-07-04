K-pop group Dreamcatcher announces U.S. Tour dates and cities for Luck Inside 7 Doors: See list

The South Korean girl group, renowned for their immense international popularity compared to their domestic success, has revealed details of their Luck Inside 7 Doors tour. Backed by Happyface Entertainment, these K-pop stars are set to embark on a tour in the United States this fall. Continuing to dominate the rock-inspired side of the genre, their concerts have become highly anticipated events in America. Dreamcatcher, the rock-inspired K-pop group, to tour the US from November 2nd to 24th, performing in major cities like Los Angeles and Chicago.(Happy ENt)

Dreamcatcher reveals date for US tour

Continuing to dominate the rock-inspired side of the genre, their concerts have become highly anticipated events in America. The girl band, consisting of seven members including JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami, and Gahyeon, will kick off their U.S. tour on November 2. After performing in 10 cities, they will conclude their schedule on November 24. Originally known as MIN, the group made their official debut on January 13, 2017, and later rebranded, completely transforming their image. Now, they remain one of the most sought-after K-pop groups.

Dreamcatcher to tour in 10 US cities in November

Gear up, InSomnias! Dreamcatcher is hitting the road for their Luck Inside 7 Doors North American tour, kicking things off in the Big Apple on November 2nd! The K-pop group, led by the talented JiU, will then take their hard core rock performances to major cities across the US, including Washington D.C. (November 4th), Chicago (November 6th), Denver (November 10th), Seattle (November 13th), Los Angeles (November 15th), and Oakland (November 17th).

The almost three-week journey will come to an end with a last stretch that includes stops in Houston (November 20th), St. Petersburg (November 22nd), and Atlanta (November 24th).

Dreamcatcher July comeback

Known for their powerful rock-infused vocals and razor-sharp choreography dubbed "knife-like dancing" (even outdoing some male groups!), the K-pop group is set to make a comeback in July with their new mini-album, VirtuouS. They have recently unveiled new group teaser images in anticipation of this release. The group that re-debuted in 2017 returned with a more intense, rock-themed look and a distinct "nightmare" theme that is explored through their music videos and albums.