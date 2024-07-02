Consulate General of India begins all consular services at Seattle and Bellevue; check all details here

The Consulate General of India in Seattle has declared a significant increase of its consular services, starting from July 1. In addition, services will now be offered at a new location in Bellevue. The objective of this extension is to render more services and facilities to residents that fall under the consular legitimacy, which includes Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, and Wyoming. On July 1, the Consulate General of India published a notice on X that includes comprehensive instructions for making appointments.

In a post on X, India In Seattle wrote: “Starting 1st July 2024, we are pleased to inform commencement of ALL Consular Services, including passport, visa, and OCI, at both Seattle and Bellevue locations.”

Full details about extended services

The extended services include issuance of passports, visas, and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cards. Applicants can make appointments or use drop-off services at the Bellevue and Seattle offices of VFS Global for these services. The Seattle VFS office is ideally situated next to the present consulate premises, providing better access to applicants.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle will also offer a variety of other consular services, such as the attestation of power of attorney, the issuance of life, death, and marriage certificates, document attestation, affidavits for the issuance of children's passports in India, and birth registration. Applicants can avail these services either by using the mail or walking into the consulate.

The endeavor aims to fulfill the region's increasing need for consular services and enhancing service delivery. It is anticipated that residents requesting these necessary services will have considerably shorter waiting periods as well as reduced travel time.