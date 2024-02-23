 A man accused of stabbing another passenger on a Seattle to Las Vegas flight charged with assault - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / A man accused of stabbing another passenger on a Seattle to Las Vegas flight charged with assault

A man accused of stabbing another passenger on a Seattle to Las Vegas flight charged with assault

AP |
Feb 23, 2024 10:48 AM IST

A man accused of stabbing another passenger on a Seattle to Las Vegas flight charged with assault

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who witnesses say stabbed another passenger on an airline flight and told authorities he intended to kill the victim has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

HT Image
HT Image

The man made an improvised weapon by wrapping rubber bands around several pens.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A grand jury handed down a one-count indictment against Julio Alvarez Lopez on Wednesday over the incident, which occurred on a Jan. 24 Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Las Vegas, according to federal court records in Nevada.

The victim was identified as an off-duty law enforcement officer who had been seated with his family across the aisle from Lopez. A woman seated next to Lopez said he returned from a trip to the restroom and began punching the victim. The woman and the victim's wife screamed at Lopez to stop.

The man began walking toward the front of the plane and sat down after the victim ordered him to do so, according to an FBI agent's affidavit. He was restrained with flex cuffs for the rest of the flight and arrested by Las Vegas police after the plane landed.

According to an FBI affidavit, Lopez said he had never seen the victim before the morning flight but believed the man was following him and planned on killing him.

Lopez told authorities that the mafia had been chasing him for months, and that he was seeking asylum in the United States.

A federal magistrate said Lopez is a citizen of Mexico with a valid Mexican passport, he is unemployed and homeless and has no ties to Las Vegas. She ordered him held in custody until trial.

The magistrate said Lopez intended to kill his victim by stabbing him through the eye and into his brain. A photograph of the victim showed injuries above his right eye.

Lopez's public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On