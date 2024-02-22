Who is Kevin Dave? All about Seattle cop who escaped charges after Jaahnavi Kandula's death

The Seattle police officer whose speeding car killed Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula will not face criminal charges due to lack of "sufficient" evidence, it has been reported. The King County Prosecutor's Office said they have decided not to move forward with criminal charges against Kevin Dave. Jaahnavi Kandula was killed on January 23 by a speeding car being driven by a cop (GoFundMe)

Kandula, a Northeast University student, was killed on January 23. Jaahnavi arrived in Seattlefrom Bengaluru, India, in 2021 to receive a master’s degree, and was pursuing a Master of Science in Information Systems at the College of Engineering.

Who is Kevin Dave and what did he do?

Dave, in his 30s, has been employed in the Seattle police department since 2020. He was reportedly responding to a “high priority” call when the incident took place. He had chirped his siren, but did not have it running consistently, video footage released by prosecutors and published in part by PubliCola revealed.

In a body camera footage, one can hear a loud roar from the engine as Dave’s speedometer showed an acceleration of up to 74 miles per hour. Kandula, 23, was hit at the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street within moments of the car reaching the top speed, according to Fox13 Seattle. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

Bodycam footage shows the officer performing CPR on Jaahnavi. “Lights were on. I was chirping the sirens…she was in the crosswalk. She saw me, she started running through the crosswalk. Slammed on my breaks. Started staying back where she should before crossing,” Dave can be heard telling a responding officer.

In another footage, he said, “I can have a hundred minutes. I could have…there’s nothing for me to do right now, but sit. And that is the f–king worst thing that…you just have to sit here. So many questions that are unanswered, so many questions.”

‘We lack sufficient evidence under Washington State law’

Meanwhile, King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said there is a lack of evidence to prove a criminal case against Dave. "It is the responsibility of the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to review all available evidence relating to the case involving Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave and the January 2023 collision death of Jaahnavi Kandula. After staffing this case with senior deputy prosecuting attorneys and office leadership, I have determined that we lack sufficient evidence under Washington State law to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Manion said.