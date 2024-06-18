Jason Shah reacts to ex Anusha Dandekar's ‘lies’ comment, reveals he is dating someone now

Jason Shah’s professional and personal life both continue to generate buzz. Heeramandi, his latest project has become one of the most watched shows for a streaming platform worldwide, while his former relationship with Anusha Dandekar too leads to chatter. Anusha Dandekar and Jason Shah

Shah had in a recent interview, commented on his past relationships, “The other person didn’t really understand me, and I felt they were trying to make me fit in their box.” Social media users naturally pointed to Dandekar, who he had dated in 2021. She in turn took to Instagram stories and claimed he was lying, “At this point if you google my name, first it was me trying to fit someone in a box! Lies!...”

When we ask Shah for his reaction, he quips, “Honestly, I don’t want it to go on any further. I don’t want to comment as it gets childish to go back into the past and dig up all those things.”

He further adds that he was misquoted, “What happened is someone asked me about Anusha and I had not taken her name or specified anything towards her. I just spoke about my past relationships in general. The way that article came out was me pointing directly at her, which was not my intention at all. As they say, why rustle up feathers?”

And he has started looking at the future. The actor reveals to us exclusively that he has found love again. “It’s been seven months, and I want to keep it under wraps for now,” he says.

Does he get bothered though, that his personal life is up for discussion? He says, “It actually works in my favour in the sense that people are always going to be talking about you. As an actor, you have got to understand that you have now become a public figure. Not a lot of people think about it, they don’t realise they would be scrutinised- whatever they do or say would be torn apart. I might say something really nice, someone will take two words and twist it to get more clicks. I take it with a pinch of salt. If you are going to get upset or angry, choose a desk job where you will fade out behind a desk nine to five. This is the life you choose.”