Jennifer Lopez drops wedding ring for first time; rocks tiny crop top with a clear message amid Affleck split rumour

Jennifer Lopez raised eyebrows after ditching her wedding ring in a social media post. Now, she's been spotted out and about in a bold outfit choice, seemingly carrying a clear message. This bold fashion statement comes amid a sea of speculation about the couple's relationship status. Flaunting her toned abs and impeccable styling talents, the 54 years old strolled the streets of New York while Affleck was spotted leaving for his office in Los Angeles. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of This Is Me...Now: A Love Story

Jennifer Lopez spotted in New York amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez, the Grammy-nominated singer who recently put her lavish LA residency on hold, is definitely enjoying the ‘selflove moments.’ Spotted out and about, Lopez sported a teeny white crop top emblazoned with the playful phrase JLO BE MY MAMA. Talk about a throwback! Remember the days of "Ain't Your Mama"? Looks like the tides have turned.

She paired the sassy top with a comfy oversized hot pink cardigan and a pair of baggy denim. or a cool, laid-back vibe. Black shades, crisp white sneakers, and a luxe Dior piece completed the look. This sighting comes on the heels of a J.Lo Beauty campaign where the Jenny From the Block singer notably omitted her wedding ring, further fueling speculation about her relationship status with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez ditches her wedding ring

Fresh off her Parisian getaway and a reported visit to Ben Affleck's production house in LA, Jennifer Lopez dropped a new ad for her JLo Beauty line. While the exact date of the shoot remains a mystery, what caught everyone's eye was her absence of a wedding ring. This lack of jewelry could be a strategic choice, particularly since she wore the ring during her latest Coach campaign.

As a source previously told PageSix, the marriage has been "over for months." This follows Ben and Jen living separately amid ongoing marital woes. Bennifer, who rekindled their decade-old romance and married in 2022, also put their shared Beverly Hills mansion up for sale again. The Accountant star is renting a place in Brentwood while Lopez lives alone with her two kids Emme and Max.

"Ben and Jen are aware that their fans are paying attention to see if they're wearing their rings or not," an insider told ET, emphasizing that the couple understand how closely fans are scrutinising these clues regarding the state of their marriage.