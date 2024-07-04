Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first baby with Cole Tucker on his 28th birthday; spotted leaving hospital

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have double the reason to celebrate. The star of High School Musical and her baseball player husband welcomed their first child together on July 3rd. They were seen leaving the hospital with their newborn. The baby reportedly arrived on Wednesday, making it an extra special birthday for the newly turned 28-year-old Tucker. Vanessa and Cole started dating in 2020 before tying the knot in Mexico in 2023. Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first baby with Cole Tucker(Vanessa Hudgens instagram)

Though details like the baby's sex and birthdate are unknown, photos show Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker leaving a Los Angeles hospital with their little muchkin. Hudgens, recently seen in Santa Monica, was discharged in a wheelchair with a nurse by her side. A proud dad, Cole Tucker (the man in the hoodie) followed behind, managing the car full of their belongings. While Vanessa's exact delivery date is unclear, it is typically believed that hospital stays after childbirth depends on delivery method and the baby's health. But one thing's for sure—they are taking their bundle of joy home to make Tucker’s birthday a double bonanza.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are new parents of Tinseltown

Vanessa Hudgens earlier stole the show at the Oscars, not just for her hosting duties, but for a beautiful baby bump reveal, which she managed to keep under the wraps for long time. The French Girl star found love in the most unexpected place - a virtual meditation session during quarantine. Their connection blossomed quickly, with the actress (who previously dated Zac Efron and Austin Butler) even making the first move online, sliding right into his DM. Filled with romantic gestures, getaways, and cheering each other on (Hudgens at his baseball games, him at her movie premieres), their whirlwind romance turned in marriage in 2023.