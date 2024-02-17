Dune: Part Two premiere: Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber spotted holding hands during date night in London

Following the premiere of Dune: Part Two in Leicester Square, London, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were spotted on a date together. The 22-year-old model came out in support of her boyfriend, who stars as the villain Feyd-Rautha in the sci-fi film. The couple was seen holding hands on Thursday night at an after-party. Both Butler and Gerber donned classy all-black ensembles. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were spotted together at Dune: Part Two after-party in London(Getty Images)

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's adorable date night

In the pictures shared by a fan account on Instagram, the pair were spotted arriving at the Dune premiere after-party, which was held at the London venue, Old Sessions House. While Butler sported a dark black Gucci suit, Gerber wore a sparkly bodycon dress. She paired the look with metallic-toned heels and a shiny golden clutch. She kept her hair in loose waves and wore a soft, glam makeup look.

The Elvis star first sparked romance rumours with Gerber in December 2021 before making their relationship public in March 2022. The famed couple was joined by Dune: Part Two stars Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Timothée Chalamet at the premiere. In the adorable photos shared by the page, the couple held hands as they made their way to the party, per People.

Fans excited for Dune: Part Two release

As the release date for Dune: Part Two comes closer, social media is abuzz with fans' comments. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I think Austin Butler is unsettling/menacing in DUNE PART 2! IMO he could go down in history as one of the most memorable movie villains of all time.”

Another said, “Austin Butler is an incredible Actor from Tex to Elvis to Buck to Feyd to Benny He is fantastic.” One more fan said, “Austin Butler is being lauded as a standout in ‘DUNE - PART TWO,’ with critics praising his “transformative” and “menacing” performance that ‘will go down in history as one of the most memorable movie villains of all-time.’”