Zendaya, Tom Holland twin in black, put breakup rumours to rest at Dune afterparty

Zendaya and Tom Holland squashed breakup rumours in style. The couple twinned in matching black outfits after the premiere of her film Dune: Part Two, as per a report by People. Several pictures and videos of the two have now surfaced on social media. (Also read: Zendaya pulls off see-through robot couture at Dune Part Two premiere. Know all about it) Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted together after the premiere of Dune 2.

Zendaya and Tom Holland spotted holding hands

Tom Holland was seen escorting Zendaya towards their car in a video that has surfaced on X. Many fan pages of the actor also shared pictures of the couple, where they were seen holding hands. Zendaya looked stunning in a long black Mugler dress paired with vintage Bulgari jewellery, while Tom kept it simple in a black tee and vest that he wore with matching trousers.

Meanwhile, Zendaya caught everyone's attention in a breathtaking fashion moment at the Dune premiere earlier that very evening. She chose a see-through robot couture from Mugler’s archives. It was a vintage couture design, which first debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 1995.

About their relationship

Zendaya and Holland first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man. The dating rumours about the duo surfaced a year later in 2017. Although the pair has managed to keep their relationship extremely low-key, they were spotted kissing publicly in 2021, which broke the status of their relationship.

A few weeks ago, there were several rumours that Tom Holland and Zendaya had broken up. It all began when Zendaya unfollowed everyone on her Instagram, including her boyfriend. Tom is still following her.

Tom Holland will be next seen in the stage adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, helmed by Jamie Lloyd. Meanwhile, Zendaya is earning rave reviews for her performance in Dune: Part Two. She also has Challengers, with Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in the pipeline.

