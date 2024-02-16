Zendaya pulls off see-through robot couture at Dune Part Two premiere. Know all about it

The world premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two was held in London on February 15. The centre of attention was Zendaya and her see-through robot couture from Mugler’s archives. The actor looked breathtaking in a robotic armour that’s a mix of metal and see-through panels. (Also Read: Zendaya confirms her Dune 3 return but THIS reason is holding her back) Zendaya poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in London(Daniel LEAL / AFP)

Zendaya’s suit

Zendaya’s look is a piece of fashion history from the Mugler archives. Thierry Mugler designed the robotic suit in 1995, and the suit shows off a glimpse of the wearer’s derriere, thighs, back and chest. Her stylist, Law Roach, was so proud of putting her in this outfit that he took to Instagram and wrote, “And yes it’s the ORIGINAL suit.” He also shared a picture of boxer Muhammad Ali that reads, “I am the greatest.”

Zendaya in her Mugler robotic suit from 1995(REUTERS)

Fans react

Fans had some strong reactions to Zendaya’s look at the premiere with one fan writing, “actors when they think they’ve pulled a good outfit and then find out zendaya is gonna be at the same event. (sic)” Another fan wrote, “zendaya have some mercy, (sic)” sharing a video of her in the suit. Another fan shared pictures from her past Dune premieres, writing, “zendaya giving us serve after serve for the dune press tour. (sic)”

About Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two is the second film in the franchise and also stars Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler in the lead roles. Expectations are sky high on the sequel due to the success of the first installment. Dune: Part One released in October 2021 and garnered 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture and it won awards in cinematography, editing, score, visual effects, production design and sound. The film earned more than $400 million globally. The makers even designed special merch for the sequel, including popcorn buckets in the shape of a sandworm. The film is slated for release on March 1.

