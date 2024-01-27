Zendaya confirms her Dune 3 return but THIS reason is holding her back

Spice fans, rejoice! The desert winds hint at Zendaya coming back to Arrakis reprising her her role of Chani. However, her loyalty lies with director Denis Villeneuve's vision. She's eager, yes, but Dune Messiah is a beast of its own, and Zendaya knows waiting for Villeneuve's masterful touch will make the return all the more epic. Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Timothee Chalamet in the 2021 film Dune. Part 2 is due out in November. (Chia Bella James)

Prior to the premiere of Dune: Part Two, Zendaya stated in a recent interview with Fandango that returning for a potential Dune Messiah film is a decision that seems easy to make. With confidence, the Euphoria actress declared that she would definitely play Chani in a future installment of the franchise.

Villeneuve + Zendaya: The dream team bringing Dune 3 to life?

“Would we be down? I mean of course,” Zendaya answered quickly when asked about her appearance in next Dune movie. So what’s holding her back? As per Variety the actress is just wasting for “a call”. Whenever Denis Villeneuve decides it’s time to roll out a third Dune movie, she is up for it, however the installment is yet to get a nod.

In the interview she said, “Any time Denis calls it’s a yes from me. I’m excited to see what happens. I started ‘Messiah’ and I was like, ‘Woah, I’m only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.’ It’s so much to take in, but there’s no better hands with better care and love for it than Denis.”

Is Dune 3 in works?

Earlier, Villeneuve declared his intention to take the franchise to the third level and even mentioned that the script for the upcoming installment was nearly completed by December of last year. Regarding the future of the film series, Zendaya mentioned that she is simply looking forward to it with excitement. It's all about the anticipation for her.

Dune 2 release date

The film Dune: Part Two, which also stars Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, and Timothée Chalamet, is scheduled to open in theaters on March 1.

About Dune 2, Villeneuve in a press conference held in South Korea, said, “Part Two” is a much better movie than original.” He continued, “There’s a relationship to the characters. I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn’t reach with ‘Part One’ and that I did reach with ‘Part Two.’ I’m not saying the film is perfect, but I’m much more happy with ‘Part Two’ than I was with ‘Part One.’ I cannot wait to share it with the fans and the moviegoers” per Variety.