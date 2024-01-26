Austin Butler hints at his role as the bald villain in Dune: Part Two

Austin Butler recently shared a glimpse into his character in Dune: Part Two in anticipation of the film's release on March 1. During a screening and panel in New York for his new Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air, the Oscar-nominee provided a sneak peek into his upcoming role, playfully describing it with the terms "ugly and bald." Austin Butler at The 92nd Street Y on Jan. 24, 2024, in New York.(AP)

Austin Butler's Striking Metamorphosis

Within Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, Butler takes on the role of the deceitful and bloodthirsty Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (portrayed by Stellan Skarsgård).

Early previews of the character in this sequel to the Timothée Chalamet-led adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel show the actor completely hairless, presenting a borderline unrecognizable appearance.

During an interview with Josh Horowitz for a live recording of his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Butler shared that he found inspiration for his performance by studying "animals, like a snake and a shark."

In addition to this, as part of his research and preparation, he delved into the history of cultures that have been steeped in brutality. His aim was not to play a caricature of Feyd but to understand how violence shaped the character.

Dune Part 2(IMDb)

Saga Unfolds

Dune: Part Two continues the narrative from its predecessor, where Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is grappling with the aftermath of his father's assassination and the collapse of his royal house at the hands of the Harkonnens. This unfolds after their relocation to the desert planet Arrakis.

The upcoming movie features the ensemble of Tim Blake Nelson, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, and Florence Pugh alongside Austin Butler. Meanwhile, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Javier Bardem are set to return and reprise their roles.

At the same time, the actor's upcoming series, Masters of the Air, is scheduled to start streaming this week. The show features Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan, and others portraying members of the 100th Bomb Group engaged in World War II. In the series, Butler takes on the role of Major Gale "Buck" Cleven.

Masters of the Air premieres on Apple TV+ beginning this Friday (26 January).