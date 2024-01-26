Here's where you can watch all the 2024 Oscar-nominated films online
The nominees for the 96th Academy Awards were announced recently, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer eading with as many as 13 nods, including Best Picture
The Nominees For The 96th Academy Awards Were Announced On Tuesday, January 23. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer Is Leading With As Many As 13 Nods, Including Best Picture, And Followed By Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. Martin Scorsese’s Historical Crime Drama Killers Of The Flower Moon Earned 10 Nominations, While Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Received Eight.
Most Of These Films Arrived In Theatres Very Recently, But You Can Already Stream Some Of Them Online. Here’s A Look At Where You Can Stream All The Nominated Feature Films:
Oppenheimer
Oscar nominations: Best Picture; Best Director (Christopher Nolan); Actor In A Leading Role (Cillian Murphy); Actor In A Supporting Role (Robert Downey Jr.); Adapted Screenplay; Cinematography; Costume Design; Sound; Original Score (Ludwig Göransson); Makeup And Hairstyling; Production Design; Film Editing.
Where to stream: It Will Begin Streaming On Peacock From February 16.
Poor Things
Oscar nominations: Best Picture; Best Director (Yorgos Lanthimos); Actress In A Leading Role (Emma Stone); Actor In A Supporting Role (Mark Ruffalo); Adapted Screenplay; Cinematography; Costume Design; Original Score; Makeup And Hairstyling; Production Design; Film Editing.
Where to stream: Not Yet Streaming.
Barbie
Oscar nominations: Best Picture; Actor In A Supporting Role (Ryan Gosling); Actress In A Supporting Role (America Ferrera); Adapted Screenplay; Original Song; Costume Design; Production Design.
Where to stream: Streaming On Max.
American Fiction
Oscar nominations: Best Picture; Actor In A Leading Role (Jeffrey Wright); Best Supporting Actor (Sterling K. Brown); Adapted Screenplay; Original Score.
Where to stream: Available To Pre-Order On Prime Video And Apple Tv+.
Anatomy Of A Fall
Oscar nominations: Best Picture; Best Director (Justine Triet); Actress In A Leading Role (Sandra Hüller); Original Screenplay; Film Editing.
Where to stream: Available To Rent/Purchase On Prime Video And Apple Tv+.
The Holdovers
Oscar nominations: Best Picture; Actor In A Leading Role (Paul Giamatti); Actress In A Supporting Role (Da’vine Joy Randolph); Original Screenplay; Film Editing.
Where to stream: Streaming On Peacock.
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oscar nominations: Best Picture; Best Director (Martin Scorsese); Actress In A Leading Role (Lily Gladstone); Actor In A Supporting Role (Robert De Niro); Cinematography; Original Song; Costume Design; Original Score (Robbie Robertson); Production Design; Film Editing.
Where to stream: Streaming On Apple Tv+
Maestro
Oscar nominations: Best Picture; Actor In A Leading Role (Bradley Cooper); Actress In A Leading Role (Carey Mulligan); Original Screenplay; Cinematography; Sound; Makeup And Hairstyling.
Where to stream: Streaming On Netflix.
Past Lives
Oscar nominations: Best Picture; Original Screenplay
Where to stream: Available To Rent/Purchase On Prime Video And Apple Tv+.
The Zone Of Interest
Oscar nominations: Best Picture; Best Director (Jonathan Glazer); Adapted Screenplay; Sound; International Feature Film.
Where to stream: Not Yet Streaming.
Rustin
Oscar nominations: Actor In A Leading Role (Coleman Domingo).
Where to stream: Netflix.
Nyad
Oscar nominations: Best Supporting Actress (Annette Bening); Actress In A Supporting Role (Jodie Foster)
Where to stream: Netflix.
The Color Purple
Oscar nominations: Actress In A Supporting Role (Danielle Brooks)
Where to stream: Available To Rent/Purchase On Prime Video And Apple Tv+.
May December
Oscar nominations: Original Screenplay.
Where to stream: Netflix.
El Conde
Oscar nominations: Cinematography.
Where to stream: Netflix.
Flamin’ Hot
Oscar nominations: Best Original Song.
Where to stream: Hulu And Disney+.
American Symphony
Oscar nominations: Best Original Song.
Where to stream: Netflix.
Napoleon
Oscar nominations: Costume Design; Production Design; Visual Effects.
Where to stream: Available To Rent/Purchase On Prime Video And Apple Tv+.
The Creator
Oscar nominations: Sound.
Where to stream: Hulu.
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oscar nominations: Sound; Visual Effects.
Where to stream: Will Stream On Paramount+ From January 25.
Godzilla Minus One
Oscar nominations: Visual Effects,
Where to stream: Not Yet Streaming.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Oscar nominations: Visual Effects.
Where to stream: Disney+.
Golda
Oscar nominations: Makeup And Hairstyling.
Where to stream: Showtime, Paramount+, Hulu.
Society Of The Snow
Oscar nominations: International Feature Film; Makeup And Hairstyling.
Where to stream: Netflix.
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Oscar nominations: Animated Feature Film.
Where to stream: Netflix.
Robot Dreams
Oscar nominations: Animated Feature Film.
Where to stream: Not Streaming Yet.
Nimona
Oscar nominations: Animated Feature Film.
Where to stream: Netflix.
Elemental
Oscar nominations: Animated Feature Film.
Where to stream: Disney+.
The Boy And The Heron
Oscar nominations: Animated Feature Film.
Where to stream: Apple Tv+.
The Teachers’ Lounge
Oscar nominations: International Feature Film.
Where to stream: Not Streaming Yet.
Perfect Days
Oscar nominations: International Feature Film.
Where to stream: It Will Stream On Apple Tv+ Starting Next Month.
Lo Capitano
Oscar nominations: International Feature Film.
Where to stream: Not Streaming Yet.
Days In Mariupol
Oscar nominations: Documentary Feature Film.
Where to stream: Prime Video.
To Kill A Tiger
Oscar nominations: Documentary Feature Film.
Where to stream: Not Streaming Yet.
Four Daughters
Oscar nominations: Documentary Feature Film.
Where to stream: Kino Film Collection And Prime Video (With Kino Film Collection Add-On).
The Eternal Memory
Oscar nominations: Documentary Feature Film.
Where to stream: Paramount+.
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Oscar nominations: Documentary Feature Film.
Where to stream: Disney+.