 Quincy Jones, Richard Curtis, Juliet Taylor and Bond producers will get honorary Oscars | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Quincy Jones, Richard Curtis, Juliet Taylor and Bond producers will get honorary Oscars

AP |
Jun 13, 2024 01:02 AM IST

Quincy Jones, Richard Curtis, Juliet Taylor and Bond producers will get honorary Oscars

Quincy Jones has been nominated for seven Oscars in the past 55 years, including best original score, best song, and even best picture. Although he's never collected a competitive statuette during the Academy Awards, this November he’ll receive an honorary Oscar from the Academy’s Board of Governors in recognition of his contributions to the art of film.

Quincy Jones, Richard Curtis, Juliet Taylor and Bond producers will get honorary Oscars
Quincy Jones, Richard Curtis, Juliet Taylor and Bond producers will get honorary Oscars

Jones, casting director Juliet Taylor, filmmaker Richard Curtis and James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will all be honored at this year’s Governors Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Jones, who has contributed to films like “In Cold Blood,” “The Wiz” and “The Color Purple,” and Taylor, whose casting credits include “Taxi Driver,” “Annie Hall,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Schindler’s List,” will receive Academy Honorary Awards. Most honorary Oscar recipients have not yet won a competitive Oscar.

Curtis, the “Notting Hill” and “Love Actually” filmmaker, will get the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his charitable efforts. A co-founder of Comic Relief UK and USA, he has helped raise more than $2 billion over the past 40 years. Jones was given the Hersholt award in 1994.

The Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award will go to EON Productions’ Wilson and Broccoli, whose 007 credits include “Casino Royale,” “Skyfall” and “No Time To Die.” Broccoli’s father, Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, was given the Thalberg award in 1981.

"The recipients of this year’s Governors Awards have set the bar incredibly high across their remarkable careers, and the Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to recognize them with Oscars,” Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement. “Their profound love of cinema and indelible contribution to our art form make these five individuals truly deserving of these honors.”

The event, which is not televised, will be held Nov. 17 in the Ray Dolby Ballroom, just an escalator ride up from the Dolby Theatre that hosts the Oscars.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Quincy Jones, Richard Curtis, Juliet Taylor and Bond producers will get honorary Oscars
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On