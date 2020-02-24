Travelling with canines? Here are some pet-friendly hotels, activities in Santa Monica

When you are a pet owner of that fluffy four-legged friend, your itinerary plan for the relishing trip will come down to the approval of those hotels and activities that could involve your furry travelling companion.

Santa Monica is one such city in California, having many pet-friendly hotels and activity suggestions that ensure your trip gets barks or meows approval.

Many hotels in Santa Monica welcome pets with prior notice, and the surprising element is that some of these pet-friendly hotels even offer luxury services which are typically reserved for humans.

Since the matter is of your four-legged friends, these are some of the hotels in the beautiful city of California that can make yours and the pet’s stay comfortable.

Bayside Hotel: The affordable hotel is located steps from the beach, and charges a USD 50 non-refundable fee for pet visitors.

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows: As part of its PAW (Pets Always Welcome) program, this Wilshire Boulevard neighbourhood hotel welcomes pets with a bed, bowl, and treats without giving an extra charge. Pets are also provided ten per cent off products, doggy daycare (for dogs under 30 pounds), and grooming services with the hotel’s exclusive pet store partner.

Hotel Casa del Mar: This extravagant beachfront hotel welcomes to a maximum of two dogs in your room for a USD 125 fee.

JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot: This upscale hotel charges a one-time USD150 fee per stay for each pet.

Le Meridien Delfina Santa Monica: One dog weighing 40 pounds or less can join you at this renovated new property. They charge a non-refundable USD 100 deposit, plus a USD 25 fee each night.

Loews Santa Monica Beach: This beachfront grand hotel charges a USD 100 for up to two pets. This fee includes pet comforts like beds, bowls, and treats, and they even offer a gourmet pet room service menu.

Shore Hotel: Both pet and eco-friendly, the hotel allows up to two dogs to stay in each Garden View Room for USD 100 each week.

Shutters on the Beach: This grand beachfront hotel welcomes dogs for a USD 125 cleaning fee. If more than one dog, calling in advance is advised.

The Georgian Hotel: Ocean Avenue’s Art Deco hotel charges USD 100 each week for residing pets.

Viceroy Santa Monica: Up to two dogs 50 pounds and lighter can join you in your guest room located just steps from the beach. A dog bed, water bowl, and dog food are included in the USD 50 per dog, per night cost.

Wyndham Santa Monica: Close to the Santa Monica Pier, the Wyndham allows multiple pets and surprising element, no fee!

Your four-legged friends love the sunny weather and outdoor activities as much as you do, and for that Santa Monica’s dog parks comes off as the best option.

Airport Park Dog Park, Monica airport neighbourhood, Herb Katz Dog Park, Dog Park at Joslyn Park, Memorial Park Dog Run are some of the options where your friendly dogs can run of the leash.

When it comes down to public travelling and use of public transport around Santa Monica and Los Angeles, a sturdy carrier with you would make it easy. On the Big Blue Bus and Metro Expo Line, pets must remain in a carrier and must fit on your lap or at your feet. For cab services or on-demand rides, the decision of whether or not to allow a pet is left up the discretion of the driver.

You can also take your canine companions, to the scenic beachside or neighbourhood run along Palisades Park and the San Vicente Median Strip.

Santa Monica also happens to have some pet-friendly restaurants including Il Forno Trattoria, Rosti, Spitfire Grill, The Misfit Restaurant + Bar, that leaves a room for your four-legged partner to enjoy great dining.

