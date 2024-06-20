Why is Jennifer Lopez ‘furious’ with Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly discontented with the support Ben Affleck has received from their mutual connections amid their marital challenges. Jennifer Lopez said that she was cancelling her summer tour to spend more time with her family as rumors circulate over a split with actor-husband Ben Affleck. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

According to several insider reports, the 54-year-old singer is upset with several people in Affleck's circle, including his close friend Matt Damon, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and his mother Christine Anne Boldt, as they appear to be siding with the Batman star during this turbulent time in their relationship.

An insider told The Globe, “J.Lo’s relationship with Christine has always been tense. Christine’s extremely close to Ben’s first wife, Jennifer Garner, and thinks he made the biggest mistake of his life by letting her go.”

“J.Lo can't help but think Christine is poisoning his head against her and thinks it's pathetic that Ben's run back to his mommy.”

The Get Right singer's frustration extends to Affleck's inner circle, including Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner. “She’s furious with everyone on Team Ben, including Matt Damon and Jen,” the inside quoted to The Globe.

Affleck, on the other hand, has been seeking solace in his longtime friend and ‘Good Will Hunting’ co-star, Damon, as he tries to manage the strain in his relationship with Lopez.

Ben and JLo have different lifestyle

Another source told Entertainment Tonight, “Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner. He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him.”

Before Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance and married in 2022, Damon reportedly had reservations about their relationship. The second insider noted, “Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning. He’s tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!”

“It's no secret Ben and J.Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse.”

It was later reported that their romance had totally “worn off”.

A source elaborated, “Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers. She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job” but Ben can't keep up.