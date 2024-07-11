Jennifer Lopez ‘wants’ half of Ben Affleck's $150M fortune in ‘revenge’ move after spending lion's share: Report

The fairytale ending for Bennifer 2.0 seems to have gone up in smoke. Just 2 years after their stunning Las Vegas wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly headed for a split and things might be getting a bit messy. The couple has not been photographed together for over a month now and sources suggest ‘marriage is over.’ Now a bombshell report claims Lopez isn't shying away from demanding a hefty chunk of Affleck's fortune in the divorce settlement. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Mindy Small / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘revenge’ on Ben Affleck

Jen and Ben are living separately now that their shared mansion in Beverly Hills is back on the market. Ben, who stars in The Accountant 2, is renting a place in Brentwood near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids. Meanwhile, the popstar Jen is staying in her LA home with her children Max and Emme.

According to a source from Radar Online the Jenny From the Block singer, wants “half of Ben's nearly $150 million fortune, even though she herself is worth much more—about $400 million.” Some see this move as a way for her to get back at him, claiming she handled more of the financial responsibilities during their short-lived marriage.

Jennifer Lopez spent ‘lion’s share for $60 million mansion’

A person with knowledge of the matter suggests that Jennifer Lopez spent more money during their brief period together. This insider alleges Lopez, who recently cancelled her expensive Los Angeles residency, took on the majority of the financial responsibility. They depict Ben Affleck as a "huge cheapskate" who constantly complained about Lopez's spending habits. Apparently, to avoid his grumbling, the "driven diva" covered most expenses to maintain their luxurious lifestyle.

“One of the little-known secrets is Jennifer paid for much of their marital expenses and now she feels he owes her,” the source claimed. “She’s adding up all those private jet bills she puts on her plastic, the hotels and meals, clothes, coffee runs, gas. The high cost of living was done on her dime. She paid the lion’s share for that $60 million mansion they bought, too,” they added. “Ben took so much money out of her, at least that’s what she’s saying.”

The report suggests that the rumoured split has made the star realise the situation, Before this, Lopez's relatives were said to have told her to move forward from Affleck, thinking she shouldn't continue to put effort into someone who gave up so easily in their marriage.

While we don’t know if it's truly about money or revenge, the situation for the couple, who rekindled their old flames and married in 2022, doesn't seem to be progressing well as they continue to spend time alone. Affleck returned to his production house without his wedding ring again, while Lopez, after spending her Fourth of July alone in the Hamptons, is focusing on self-love and her work, socializing on Instagram.