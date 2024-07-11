Travis Kelce’s wallet took a hit for Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl luxe suite, spills on hefty price tag

Travis Kelce recently revealed the eye-watering price tag he paid for a suite at Super Bowl LVIII. The lucky guest? His girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift. It turns out, securing a luxurious place for the Cruel Summer singer and her A-list friends, who traded a glam night for field cheers to watch the Kansas City Chiefs win, came at a king's ransom. The major revelation was made by Kelce himself on an episode of Netflix’s Receiver. Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/John Locher)(AP)

How much did Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl luxe suite cost?

A recent episode of Netflix's Receiver that debuted on Wednesday, highlighted a lighthearted banter between Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle. During their discussion about Super Bowl 2024, Kittle shared that his family intended to watch the game from the stands. Kelce's reply subtly hinted at a significantly steeper price tag for his arrangements.

In a clip, the star tight-end inquires whether Kittle managed to secure a luxury suite for his family and friends, to which latter responded, "No, I can’t." Kelce then chimed in, suggesting, “Because they cost three million dollars?”

Kittle, who secured a lucrative five-year, $75 million deal in 2020, clarified that although he has a "good contract," he ultimately decided the expense wasn't justified. So apparently he told his family, “It’s just like, ‘You guys are gonna be fine.”

Travis Kelce ‘took care’ of all his supporters’ suite bills

Just before Super Bowl LVIII, Page Six broke the news that the final 32-person suite at Allegiant Stadium had sold for an astonishing $3 million. Shortly after the Chiefs clinched their spot in the game, TMZ uncovered that Travis Kelce, then 34, was reportedly covering the cost of a suite for his supporters in Vegas. The NFL star who has been dating the pop star since last summer also joked about his expenses in his New Heights podcast before the game.

He joked about “counting how much money,” he is “spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come” and “just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money.”

The highly anticipated NFL clash, which drew record-breaking audiences this year and skyrocketed the TRP, saw some major Hollywood A-listers in attendance: Blake Lively, Ice Cube, Keleigh Teller, along with Kelce's own family—mother Donna, brother Jason, and his wife Kylie—his close pal Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes, and of course, Kelce's sweetheart Taylor.