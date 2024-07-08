Travis Kelce moved to tears by Taylor Swift's surprise song; Brittany Mahomes offers comfort

Travis Kelce received a surprise serenade at a recent Taylor Swift concert, and it appears the tough tight end wasn't prepared for the emotional impact. Videos show Kelce wiping away tears during a song choice by Swift, seemingly dedicated to him. Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes, who attended the final stop of the Cruel Summer singer's tour in the Netherlands, was seen walking towards him to offer comfort. Travis Kelce received a surprise serenade at a recent Taylor Swift concert at Amsterdam Eras Tour

Travis Kelce gets emotional at Amsterdam Eras Tour

NFL star Travis Kelce was in attendance at Taylor Swift's show, which might be his final opportunity to catch her performance before he kicks off his rigorous NFL training schedule in the coming month. Yet, the evening took an unforeseen twist when Swift delighted the crowd with an extraordinary mix of songs. Known for her knack for blending medleys into her song sets during concerts, Swift performed a combination of Mary's Song (Oh My My My) from So High School, a track under her recently launched album The Tortured Poets Department and Everything Has Changed from her Red album.

Fans and presumably Kelce quickly caught on to the hints and realised that the song was a heartfelt tribute to him. The video shared on X showed Kelce moving to his girlfriend's performance, snapping a photo of her last show of the Eras Tour in Amsterdam on his phone, and then wiping away his own tears.

Brittany Mahomes checks on emotional Travis Kelce

The concert was also attended by Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback, and his wife Brittany Mahomes. The couple has been close to Kelce since the early stages of their NFL careers. During the concert, fans observed Brittany rushing to Swift’s beau as she noticed him tearing up. She spoke to him and tried to offer comfort. Although the conversation was not audible, fans praised her for her compassionate behavior.

“I started to tear up when I saw him crying but when Brittany went over to check on him that absolutely did me in,” an X user wrote. “Omg what a mom behaviour she is so kind,” wrote another. “Kelce got some good buddies to back him up, Swift is safe,” one more chimed in.

Swifties also took a moment to appreciate the creativity of the "Fortnite" singer for seamlessly blending one track into another. A specific line from her older song, where she sings "I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89," captured everyone’s attention. Fans interpreted this as a reference to Kelce’s jersey number 87 and Swift's birth year of 1989. At the end of the concert, the two were seen embracing each other as they waved to the crowd while exiting the stadium together.