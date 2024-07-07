Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: 3 adorable moments that made us gush at Eras Tour in Amsterdam

Taylor Swift performed at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday as part of her The Eras Tour. Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce was at the concert to support his girlfriend at the concert. He flew to many countries including Argentina, Singapore Australia and Ireland to support and hype Taylor throughout her tour. The pop sensation has also been a great supporter of Kelce. She was spotted in flight right after her shows to make it to Chiefs' matches in time. Concertgoers got to witness some of the most wholesome moments of Taylor and Kelce at the Amsterdam concert. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce adorable moments from the Eras Tour in Amsterdam.

Taylor altered Karma lyrics for Kelce

As reported by People Magazine, Kelce was present at Taylor’s concert. He made his way backstage when the 34-year-old singer was performing her song Karma. She altered a few lyrics for reference to the NFL tight end player. As he moved from the audience to the side of the stage, fans spotted Kelce and he waved to the crowd. Taylor shifted her Karma lyrics to ‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.’

Earlier he was seated in a suite during the show and posed with several fans in the audience.

Kelce hyped up the crowd to cheer for Taylor

According to Page Six, several videos from concertgoers which were posted on microblogging X captured one of the most adorable moments of Taylor and Kelce. As the couple exited the arena post-show, the latter hyped up the crowd to cheer louder for Taylor. The Lover singer can be seen smiling and blushing as she grabbed the Chief’s star hand.

Travis Kelce might end up on stage again

In one of the recent shows of Taylor during her Eras Tour, the NFL player surprised the fans present at the concert with a performance on stage with the singer. Kelce discussed it in one of the episodes of his brother, Jason Kelce’s podcast– New Heights on Wednesday. As reported by Page Six, the surprise performance was his idea and the original plan was to show up as one of the bike riders during the 1989 era.

However, he said, “She found the perfect part of the show to put me in. … It was, like, the safest option” referring to his performance right before I Can Do it with a Broken Heart. He teased about his next appearance at one of Taylor’s concerts, “Who knows, might not be the last time. You guys will have to keep showing up to the Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage or whatnot,” he said.